US natgas futures drop 5% on record output, lower demand

May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 5% on Tuesday as drillers keep pulling record amounts of gas out of the ground while seasonally warmer weather cuts heating demand and the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants declines as units shut for spring maintenance.

Energy traders said gas futures were also pressured by a roughly 5% drop in prices of oil CLc1, LCOc1, gasoline RBc1 and diesel HOc1 futures on concerns about the economy, as U.S. politicians discuss ways to avoid a debt default and investors prepare for another U.S. interest rate hike this week. O/R

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 10.4 cents, or 4.5%, to settle at $2.214 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from a record 101.4 bcfd in April.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would turn from colder-than-normal now to near- to warmer-than-normal from May 6-17.

With the weather turning seasonally warmer, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 95.4 bcfd this week to 91.1 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday, while its forecast for next week was higher.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.5 bcfd so far in May, down from a record 14.0 bcfd in April. The decline was due mostly to reductions at Cameron LNG's facility in Louisiana.

Last month's record was higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

GLOBAL GAS PRICE COLLAPSE

Some analysts have questioned whether this year's gas price collapse in Europe and Asia could force U.S. exporters to cancel LNG cargoes this summer after mostly mild weather over the winter left massive amounts of gas in storage. In 2020, at least 175 LNG shipments were canceled due to oversupply and weak demand.

But for now, most analysts say energy security concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 should keep global gas prices high enough to sustain record U.S. LNG exports in 2023.

Gas was trading at a 21-month low of around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and a 22-month low of $11 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Even though TTF gas prices were down about 48% and JKM was down about 61% so far this year, traders said those prices were high enough to feed demand for U.S. LNG exports.

U.S. gas futures, which were also down about 51% so far this year, lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints prevent the country from exporting more LNG.

Gas stockpiles in northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were currently at about 60% of capacity, keeping the amount of gas in storage about 57% above its five-year (2018-2022) average for the time of year, according to Refinitiv.

That is much more gas in storage than in U.S. inventories, which were about 22% above their five-year norm again due to mostly mild weather last winter. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

To ensure Europe has enough gas for the winter heating season, the European Union wants utilities to refill stockpiles to 90% of capacity by Nov. 1.

Week ended Apr 28 (Forecast) Week ended Apr 21 (Actual) Year ago Apr 28 Five-year average Apr 28

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 53 79 72 78

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,062 2,009 1,556 1,722

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 19.7% 22.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.32 2.32 8.16 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 12.30 12.30 28.96 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.55 11.55 22.70 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 85 95 77 90 86 U.S. GFS CDDs 69 64 85 63 64 U.S. GFS TDDs 154 159 162 153 150 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.7 102.3 102.6 96.0 89.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.1 7.2 7.0 9.4 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.8 109.5 109.6 105.4 96.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.8 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.3 5.0 6.0 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.9 13.5 13.5 12.2 7.0 U.S. Commercial 8.0 7.4 5.7 6.6 5.7 U.S. Residential 10.3 9.6 6.5 7.9 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 29.9 28.4 30.2 27.8 27.5 U.S. Industrial 22.3 21.9 21.0 21.2 21.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.1 5.1 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 1.9 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 7.7 74.5 70.5 70.7 68.4 Total U.S. Demand 99.3 95.4 91.1 91.7 82.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 5 Week ended Apr 28 Week ended Apr 21 Week ended Apr 14 Week ended Apr 7 Wind 16 12 17 15 16 Solar 5 4 5 5 4 Hydro 8 7 7 7 7 Other 3 3 3 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 36 39 37 38 38 Coal 13 16 14 14 15 Nuclear 20 19 18 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.24 2.27

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.13 1.90

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.74 5.06

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.88 1.80

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.10 2.12

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.43 1.86

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.00 3.14

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.46 1.34

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.65 1.62

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 32.50 30.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 33.00 30.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 29.50 20.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 50.00 60.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 46.00 51.67

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 37.75 38.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Louise Heavens and Leslie Adler)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

