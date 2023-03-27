US Markets
US natgas futures drop 4% to 4-week low on milder forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

March 27, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% to a four-week low on Monday on rising output and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected that should allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage at the beginning of April.

That price drop came even though the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was on track to rise to a monthly record high in March after Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February. Freeport LNG shut due to a fire in June 2022.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery fell 8.8 cents, or 4.0%, to $2.128 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:54 a.m. EDT (1254 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Feb. 21 when it settled at a 29-month low of $2.073.

Even though gas prices were down about 53% so far this year, gas speculators last week cut their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a fourth week in a row to their lowest since August 2022, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

That was the first time speculators cut their net short positions for four consecutive weeks since April 2022.

Freeport LNG's export plant was on track to pull in about 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Monday, up from 0.6 bcfd on Sunday, according to Refinitiv data. On March 8, Freeport LNG said it anticipated feedgas flows would rise and fall as the plant returns to full production over the "next few weeks."

Sources familiar with the plant, however, said Freeport LNG had canceled some cargoes due to issues with one of the facility's three liquefaction trains and could take longer than the company expects to return to full service. Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG for export.

When operating at full power, Freeport LNG can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

Total gas flows to all seven of the big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.0 bcfd so far in March, up from 12.8 bcfd in February. That would top the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before the Freeport LNG facility shut.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.5 bcfd so far in March, up from 98.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near normal through April 11.

With the coming of warmer spring-like weather, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 109.4 bcfd this week to 102.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday, while its forecast for next week was lower.

Mild winter weather so far this year has prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual and should allow them to start injecting fuel into inventories at the beginning of April.

Gas stockpiles were about 23% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended March 17 and were expected to end about 20% above normal during the colder-than-normal week ended March 24, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Mar 24 (Forecast)

Week ended Mar 17 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 24

Five-year average Mar 24

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-55

-72

+15

-17

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,845

1,900

1,411

1,532

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

20.4%

22.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.13

2.17

4.98

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

13.22

13.61

41.81

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.70

13.34

36.96

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

216

243

235

211

211

U.S. GFS CDDs

28

21

25

25

21

U.S. GFS TDDs

244

264

260

236

232

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.5

98.8

98.8

94.6

89.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.8

7.2

7.9

9.7

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.2

106.0

106.7

104.3

99.1

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

2.9

2.9

3.2

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

4.8

5.0

5.1

5.4

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

12.9

13.2

12.9

7.4

U.S. Commercial

13.1

11.4

9.6

12.1

12.4

U.S. Residential

20.6

17.5

14.1

18.1

19.6

U.S. Power Plant

29.0

29.6

28.4

25.0

25.7

U.S. Industrial

23.6

22.8

22.0

23.7

23.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.5

2.4

2.2

2.5

2.6

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

93.7

88.7

81.4

86.4

88.9

Total U.S. Demand

114.3

109.4

102.5

107.9

104.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 31

Week ended Mar 24

Week ended Mar 17

Week ended Mar 10

Week ended Mar 3

Wind

14

14

15

12

13

Solar

4

3

3

3

3

Hydro

6

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

38

37

37

41

40

Coal

16

17

16

16

15

Nuclear

19

18

19

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.04

2.08

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.92

1.87

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.72

7.85

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.69

1.78

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.13

2.11

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.95

1.98

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

9.50

8.55

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.63

0.93

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.01

1.97

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

35.00

27.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

23.50

25.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

29.75

27.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

105.00

47.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

35.50

34.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

32.25

37.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

