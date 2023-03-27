US natgas futures drop 4% to 4-week low on milder forecasts

March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% to a four-week low on Monday on rising output and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected that should allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage at the beginning of April.

That price drop came even though the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was on track to rise to a monthly record high in March after Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February. Freeport LNG shut due to a fire in June 2022.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery fell 8.8 cents, or 4.0%, to $2.128 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:54 a.m. EDT (1254 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Feb. 21 when it settled at a 29-month low of $2.073.

Even though gas prices were down about 53% so far this year, gas speculators last week cut their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a fourth week in a row to their lowest since August 2022, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

That was the first time speculators cut their net short positions for four consecutive weeks since April 2022.

Freeport LNG's export plant was on track to pull in about 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Monday, up from 0.6 bcfd on Sunday, according to Refinitiv data. On March 8, Freeport LNG said it anticipated feedgas flows would rise and fall as the plant returns to full production over the "next few weeks."

Sources familiar with the plant, however, said Freeport LNG had canceled some cargoes due to issues with one of the facility's three liquefaction trains and could take longer than the company expects to return to full service. Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG for export.

When operating at full power, Freeport LNG can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

Total gas flows to all seven of the big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.0 bcfd so far in March, up from 12.8 bcfd in February. That would top the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before the Freeport LNG facility shut.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.5 bcfd so far in March, up from 98.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near normal through April 11.

With the coming of warmer spring-like weather, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 109.4 bcfd this week to 102.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday, while its forecast for next week was lower.

Mild winter weather so far this year has prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual and should allow them to start injecting fuel into inventories at the beginning of April.

Gas stockpiles were about 23% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended March 17 and were expected to end about 20% above normal during the colder-than-normal week ended March 24, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Mar 24 (Forecast) Week ended Mar 17 (Actual) Year ago Mar 24 Five-year average Mar 24 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -55 -72 +15 -17 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,845 1,900 1,411 1,532 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 20.4% 22.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.13 2.17 4.98 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 13.22 13.61 41.81 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 12.70 13.34 36.96 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 216 243 235 211 211 U.S. GFS CDDs 28 21 25 25 21 U.S. GFS TDDs 244 264 260 236 232 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.5 98.8 98.8 94.6 89.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.8 7.2 7.9 9.7 8.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 106.2 106.0 106.7 104.3 99.1 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 2.9 2.9 3.2 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.8 5.0 5.1 5.4 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 12.9 13.2 12.9 7.4 U.S. Commercial 13.1 11.4 9.6 12.1 12.4 U.S. Residential 20.6 17.5 14.1 18.1 19.6 U.S. Power Plant 29.0 29.6 28.4 25.0 25.7 U.S. Industrial 23.6 22.8 22.0 23.7 23.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.5 2.4 2.2 2.5 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 93.7 88.7 81.4 86.4 88.9 Total U.S. Demand 114.3 109.4 102.5 107.9 104.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 31 Week ended Mar 24 Week ended Mar 17 Week ended Mar 10 Week ended Mar 3 Wind 14 14 15 12 13 Solar 4 3 3 3 3 Hydro 6 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 37 37 41 40 Coal 16 17 16 16 15 Nuclear 19 18 19 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.04 2.08 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.92 1.87 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.72 7.85 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.69 1.78 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.13 2.11 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.95 1.98 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 9.50 8.55 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.63 0.93 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.01 1.97 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 35.00 27.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 23.50 25.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 29.75 27.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 105.00 47.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 35.50 34.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 32.25 37.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

