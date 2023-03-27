US natgas futures drop 4% to 4-week low on milder forecasts

March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% to a four-week low on Monday on rising output and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected that should allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage at the beginning of April.
That price drop came even though the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was on track to rise to a monthly record high in March after Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February. Freeport LNG shut due to a fire in June 2022.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery fell 8.8 cents, or 4.0%, to $2.128 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:54 a.m. EDT (1254 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Feb. 21 when it settled at a 29-month low of $2.073.
Even though gas prices were down about 53% so far this year, gas speculators last week cut their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a fourth week in a row to their lowest since August 2022, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.
That was the first time speculators cut their net short positions for four consecutive weeks since April 2022.
Freeport LNG's export plant was on track to pull in about 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Monday, up from 0.6 bcfd on Sunday, according to Refinitiv data. On March 8, Freeport LNG said it anticipated feedgas flows would rise and fall as the plant returns to full production over the "next few weeks."
Sources familiar with the plant, however, said Freeport LNG had canceled some cargoes due to issues with one of the facility's three liquefaction trains and could take longer than the company expects to return to full service. Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG for export.
When operating at full power, Freeport LNG can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.
Total gas flows to all seven of the big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.0 bcfd so far in March, up from 12.8 bcfd in February. That would top the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before the Freeport LNG facility shut.
The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.5 bcfd so far in March, up from 98.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.
Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near normal through April 11.
With the coming of warmer spring-like weather, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 109.4 bcfd this week to 102.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday, while its forecast for next week was lower.
Mild winter weather so far this year has prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual and should allow them to start injecting fuel into inventories at the beginning of April.
Gas stockpiles were about 23% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended March 17 and were expected to end about 20% above normal during the colder-than-normal week ended March 24, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Week ended Mar 24 (Forecast)
Week ended Mar 17 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 24
Five-year average Mar 24
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-55
-72
+15
-17
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,845
1,900
1,411
1,532
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
20.4%
22.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.13
2.17
4.98
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
13.22
13.61
41.81
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
12.70
13.34
36.96
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
216
243
235
211
211
U.S. GFS CDDs
28
21
25
25
21
U.S. GFS TDDs
244
264
260
236
232
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.5
98.8
98.8
94.6
89.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.8
7.2
7.9
9.7
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.2
106.0
106.7
104.3
99.1
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
2.9
2.9
3.2
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
4.8
5.0
5.1
5.4
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
12.9
13.2
12.9
7.4
U.S. Commercial
13.1
11.4
9.6
12.1
12.4
U.S. Residential
20.6
17.5
14.1
18.1
19.6
U.S. Power Plant
29.0
29.6
28.4
25.0
25.7
U.S. Industrial
23.6
22.8
22.0
23.7
23.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.5
2.4
2.2
2.5
2.6
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
93.7
88.7
81.4
86.4
88.9
Total U.S. Demand
114.3
109.4
102.5
107.9
104.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 31
Week ended Mar 24
Week ended Mar 17
Week ended Mar 10
Week ended Mar 3
Wind
14
14
15
12
13
Solar
4
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
37
37
41
40
Coal
16
17
16
16
15
Nuclear
19
18
19
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.04
2.08
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.92
1.87
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.72
7.85
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.69
1.78
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.13
2.11
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.95
1.98
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
9.50
8.55
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.63
0.93
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.01
1.97
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
35.00
27.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
23.50
25.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
29.75
27.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
105.00
47.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
35.50
34.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
32.25
37.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
