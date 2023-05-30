US natgas futures drop 4% on record U.S. output, lower demand forecast

May 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 4% on Tuesday on record U.S. output and forecasts for milder U.S. weather and lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
U.S. energy company Equitrans Midstream Corp's ETRN.N long-delayed $6.6 billion Mountain Valley gas pipe from West Virginia to Virginia could win federal approval as part of Washington's debt limit deal.
Shares in Equitrans jumped about 43% to $8.70 on the news, putting the stock on track for its highest close since September 2022.
If Equitrans is able to complete Mountain Valley in late 2023 or early 2024, it would boost the amount of fuel producers could pull out of the ground in the Appalachia basin in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio, the nation's biggest shale gas producing region.
Producers in Appalachia are already producing about all the gas they can ship out of the region since the pipes out of the basin are close to full.
On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 10.3 cents, or 4.3%, from where the July contract closed in the prior session to $2.314 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:05 a.m. EDT (1405 GMT).
That, however, was still up about 6% from where the June contract expired when it was still the front-month on Friday before the long U.S. Memorial Day weekend. That settle for the June contract was the lowest for the front-month since May 5.
Even though gas prices dropped about 16% last week, speculators boosted their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a second week in a row to their highest since June 2022, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.
In the spot market, mild weather in the U.S. East pressured next-day power prices for Tuesday to their lowest since March 2021 in New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL and December 2021 at the PJM Western Hub EL-PK-PJMW-SNL in western Pennsylvania.
In the U.S. West, mild weather and ample hydropower pushed next-day gas prices for Tuesday at the Southern California Border NG-SCL-CGT-SNL to $1.60 per mmBtu, their lowest since July 2020.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, which would top April's monthly record of 101.4 bcfd.
The amount of gas flowing from Canada to the U.S., meanwhile, was on track to rise to 7.6 bcfd on Tuesday, up from 7.2 bcfd on Monday, according to Refinitiv.
So far this month, Canadian exports have dropped from a six-week high of 8.5 bcfd on May 4 to a 25-month low of 6.4 bcfd on May 17 as wildfires in Alberta caused energy firms to cut oil and gas production. Those exports rose to 8.1 bcfd on May 23 after firefighters made significant progress controlling the blazes.
That compares with average Canada-to-U.S. exports of 8.3 bcfd since the start of the year and 9.0 bcfd in 2022. About 8% of the gas consumed in, or exported from, the U.S. comes from Canada.
Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain near normal through June 14 with a couple of warmer than normal days on June 1-2 and June 13-14.
Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 89.4 bcfd this week to 92.9 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally warmer. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv forecast on Friday.
|
Week ended May 26 (Forecast)
Week ended May 19 (Actual)
Year ago May 26
Five-year average May 26
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
101
96
82
101
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,437
2,336
1,889
2,097
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
16.2%
17.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.35
2.42
8.16
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
7.78
7.80
28.96
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.24
9.39
22.70
34.11
14.31
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
12
22
14
24
27
U.S. GFS CDDs
137
107
132
145
135
U.S. GFS TDDs
149
129
146
169
152
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.7
102.5
102.6
97.3
89.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.4
6.4
6.7
8.2
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
108.2
108.9
109.3
105.5
96.9
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.3
2.6
2.6
2.7
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.7
5.7
5.4
6.0
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
12.8
13.3
13.5
12.8
7.0
U.S. Commercial
4.9
4.5
4.5
4.6
5.7
U.S. Residential
4.5
3.9
3.8
4.0
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
32.2
31.1
34.8
31.0
27.5
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.2
21.3
20.7
21.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.8
1.9
1.8
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
70.0
67.7
71.4
67.3
68.4
Total U.S. Demand
90.8
89.4
92.9
88.8
82.9
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Jun 2
Week ended May 26
Week ended May 19
Week ended May 12
Week ended May 5
Wind
12
9
8
12
13
Solar
5
5
4
5
5
Hydro
9
9
9
9
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
36
40
42
40
39
Coal
13
15
15
14
13
Nuclear
23
20
19
19
19
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.88
2.23
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.25
1.39
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
2.89
2.80
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.25
1.36
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.62
1.94
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.27
1.55
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
1.60
2.00
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.89
2.12
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.38
1.49
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
20.50
23.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
20.75
24.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
36.50
32.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
14.13
23.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
14.25
17.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
16.00
18.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
