US natgas futures drop 4% on record output, milder weather

May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% on Monday on record output and forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand next week than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 9.2 cents, or 3.8%, to settle at $2.318 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Friday, the contract rose about 2% to its highest close since March 16.

Looking ahead, the premium of the November 2023 contract over October 2023 NGV23-X23 rose to a record 46 cents.

The industry uses the October-November spread to bet on winter weather forecasts since October is the last month of the summer cooling season when utilities inject gas into storage.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to a record 101.3 bcfd in April, up from the prior all-time high of 100.5 bcfd in March.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would turns from colder-than-normal from May 1-5 to near- to warmer-than-normal from May 6-16.

With the weather turning seasonally warmer, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 95.6 bcfd this week to 91.0 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to a record 14.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in April, up from the previous all-time high of 13.2 bcfd in March, according to Refinitiv.

That is higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven plants can turn into LNG since the facilities use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

GLOBAL GAS PRICE COLLAPSE

Some analysts have begun to question whether the recent collapse of gas prices in Europe and Asia could force U.S. exporters to cancel LNG cargoes this summer after mostly mild weather over the winter left massive amounts of gas in storage. In 2020, at least 175 LNG shipments were canceled due to oversupply and weak demand.

But for now, most analysts say energy security concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 should keep global gas prices high enough to sustain record U.S. LNG exports in 2023.

Gas was trading at a 21-month low of around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and at a 22-month low of $12 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Even though TTF gas prices were down about 49% and JKM down about 61% so far this year, those prices were still high enough to feed demand for U.S. LNG exports.

U.S. gas futures, which were down about 48% so far this year, lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints prevent the country from exporting more LNG.

Gas stockpiles in northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were currently at about 60% of capacity, keeping the amount of gas in storage about 58% above its five-year (2018-2022) average for the time of year, according to Refinitiv.

That is much more gas in storage than in U.S. inventories, which are currently about 22% above their five-year norm again due to mostly mild weather last winter. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

To ensure Europe has enough gas for the winter heating season, the European Union wants utilities to refill stockpiles to 90% of capacity by Nov. 1.

Week ended Apr 28 (Forecast) Week ended Apr 21 (Actual) Year ago Apr 28 Five-year average Apr 28 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 53 79 72 78 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,062 2,009 1,556 1,722 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 19.7% 22.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.38 2.41 8.16 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 12.30 12.54 28.96 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.55 11.60 22.70 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 95 106 77 90 89 U.S. GFS CDDs 64 51 85 63 62 U.S. GFS TDDs 159 157 162 153 151 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.7 102.1 102.3 96.0 89.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.1 7.0 6.9 9.4 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.8 109.2 109.2 105.4 96.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.8 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.3 5.0 6.0 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.9 13.5 13.4 12.2 7.0 U.S. Commercial 8.0 7.5 5.7 6.6 5.7 U.S. Residential 10.3 9.8 6.6 7.9 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 29.9 28.5 29.7 27.8 27.5 U.S. Industrial 22.3 21.9 21.1 21.2 21.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.1 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 1.9 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 7.7 74.9 70.1 70.7 68.4 Total U.S. Demand 99.3 95.7 90.4 91.7 82.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended May 5 Week ended Apr 28 Week ended Apr 21 Week ended Apr 14 Week ended Apr 7 Wind 15 12 17 15 16 Solar 5 4 5 5 4 Hydro 8 7 7 7 7 Other 3 3 3 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 37 39 37 38 38 Coal 13 16 14 14 15 Nuclear 20 19 18 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.27 2.17 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.90 1.58 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.06 4.04 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.80 1.64 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.12 1.99 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.86 1.81 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.14 5.13 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.34 1.68 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.62 1.71 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 30.75 26.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 30.00 38.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 20.00 19.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 60.00 81.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 51.67 55.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 38.50 58.50

