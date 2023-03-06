US natgas futures drop 12% to one-week low on milder forecast

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures plunged by about 12% to a one-week low on Monday on forecasts for much less cold weather and heating demand than previously expected over the next two weeks.
The drop came after the contract soared about 9% on Friday to a five-week high as gas flows to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants jumped to record highs, with Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas continuing to ramp up after exiting an eight-month outage in February.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery fell 36.6 cents, or 12.2%, to $2.643 per million British thermal units at 8:52 a.m. EST (1352 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Jan. 24.
In what has already been an extremely volatile start to the year, Monday's price drop would be the front-month's biggest daily percentage decline since Jan. 30 when prices fell about 14%.
Freeport LNG's export plant was on track to pull in about 1.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Monday, up from 1.4 bcfd on Friday, according to data provider Refinitiv.
When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export. The plant shut in a fire in June 2022.
Freeport LNG said on Feb. 21 that it could consume about 2.0 bcfd of feedgas "over the next several weeks." Some analysts have said Freeport LNG will likely not return to full capacity until the end of April.
Federal regulators have approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG's liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3). On Monday, Freeport LNG sought permission to restart the third (Train 1). Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG.
Total gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.7 bcfd so far in March from 12.8 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before the Freeport LNG facility shut.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.5 bcfd so far in March, up from 98.2 bcfd in February. That was still well below the monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.
Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to drops in gas prices of 40% in January and 35% in December that caused several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs drilling for gas.
In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December cut gas output by freezing oil and gas wells in several producing basins.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder-than-normal through March 21 after some near- to warmer-than-normal days from March 6-10. That coming cold, however was less frigid than Refinitiv projected on Friday.
With colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 116.7 bcfd this week to 120.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts, however, were much lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.
Milder winter weather so far this year has prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual.
Gas stockpiles were about 19% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended Feb. 24 and were expected to end about 22% above normal during the week ended March 3, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
|
Week ended Mar 3 (Forecast)
Week ended Feb 24 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 3
Five-year average Mar 3
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-75
-81
-126
-101
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,039
2,114
1,537
1,671
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
22.0%
19.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.68
3.01
4.98
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
13.39
14.15
41.81
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
14.33
14.59
36.96
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
322
357
282
297
300
U.S. GFS CDDs
13
10
11
14
11
U.S. GFS TDDs
335
367
293
311
311
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.6
98.5
98.6
93.8
89.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.4
8.1
8.5
9.0
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.0
106.6
107.1
102.8
99.1
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.1
3.3
3.3
3.2
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.3
5.2
5.8
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
12.8
13.9
13.4
12.8
7.4
U.S. Commercial
13.8
12.8
14.3
13.8
12.4
U.S. Residential
22.6
20.4
22.8
21.9
19.6
U.S. Power Plant
31.7
29.9
29.6
26.3
25.7
U.S. Industrial
23.8
23.5
24.4
24.7
23.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.5
2.6
2.5
2.6
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
99.6
94.2
98.8
94.2
88.9
Total U.S. Demand
120.9
116.7
120.7
116.0
104.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 10
Week ended Mar 3
Week ended Feb 24
Week ended Feb 17
Week ended Feb 10
Wind
11
13
15
15
15
Solar
4
3
3
3
3
Hydro
7
7
7
7
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
40
39
37
36
Coal
15
15
14
15
17
Nuclear
21
20
20
21
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.66
2.67
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.48
2.64
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
8.19
12.03
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.32
2.44
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.55
2.61
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.14
4.08
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.01
11.32
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.06
2.41
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.43
2.28
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
65.50
47.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
32.50
33.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
22.75
25.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
85.50
124.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
55.50
80.50
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
62.00
89.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.