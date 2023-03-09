US natgas flows to Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas rise - Refinitiv

March 9 (Reuters) - The amount of natural gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas was on track to rise on Wednesday and Thursday following a drop on Tuesday after the plant exited an eight-month outage in February.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

