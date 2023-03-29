US Markets

US natgas flows to Freeport LNG export plant in Texas rise - Refinitiv

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

March 29, 2023 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

March 29 (Reuters) - The amount of natural gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas was on track to rise to its highest on Wednesday since shutting in June 2022, according to data provider Refinitiv.

The plant has been slowly pulling in more feedgas since it exited an eight-month outage in February.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Louise Heavens)

