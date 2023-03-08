US natgas flows drop to Freeport LNG export plant in Texas -Refinitiv

Adds detail, background

March 8 (Reuters) - The amount of natural gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas was on track to drop on Wednesday after the plant exited an eight-month outage in February.

Gas flows to Freeport LNG were on track to reach just 0.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Wednesday, down from around 1.0 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Freeport LNG shut after a fire in June 2022. It exited that outage in February and gas flows to the plant peaked at about 1.7 bcfd on March 5, the data showed.

When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

One billion cubic feet of gas is enough to supply about five million U.S. homes for a day.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

