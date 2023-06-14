US natgas flat as lower output offsets demand decline, volatility drops

Adds latest prices

June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held mostly steady on Wednesday as a bullish drop in supplies from lower U.S. output and fewer exports from Canada offset a bearish decline in demand from liquefied natural gas export (LNG) plants and a forecast delay in the start of hot weather in late June.

Mostly mild weather in recent weeks has kept both heating and cooling demand low, limiting price changes.

In Texas, meanwhile, electricity use is expected to break records this week as homes and businesses crank up air conditioners to escape the summer's first heat wave, according to the state's power grid operator.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.2 cents to settle at $2.342 per million British thermal units (mmBtu)/

The lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to just 60.1%, its lowest since April 2022 for a third day in a row. On a daily basis, historic volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991.

So far this year, historic volatility has averaged 88.9%. That compares with an annual record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 102.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, down from a monthly record of 102.5 bcfd in May.

On a daily basis, output over the past couple of days was on track to plunge 2.9 bcfd to a preliminary four-month low of 99.5 bcfd on Tuesday. Analysts, however, noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Some of that output decline came from work on Boardwalk Pipeline's Texas Gas Transmission pipe in Louisiana from June 13-July 11. Refinitiv data showed that gas flows through Texas Gas Transmission's Lonewa meter in Louisiana fell to zero on June 13 from around 0.5 bcfd during the prior week.

With wildfires still raging in Alberta and other Canadian provinces, Canadian exports to the U.S. were on track to hold at around 7.3 bcfd for a second day in a row on Wednesday. That is down from a recent high of 9.3 bcfd on June 1.

Canadian exports to the U.S. have averaged 7.8 bcfd so far in June, up from 7.4 bcfd during the worst of the wildfires in May but down from an average of 8.3 bcfd since the start of the year and 9.0 bcfd in 2022. About 8% of the gas consumed in, or exported from, the United States comes from Canada.

Meteorologists again pushed back the start of a late June heat wave to June 23 from a previously expected June 21. Last week, they expected the weather to turn hotter than normal around June 15.

With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 92.9 bcfd this week to 96.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts, however, were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday due in part to the later expected start of the heat wave in late June.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 11.7 bcfd so far in June, down from 13.0 bcfd in May. That is well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana.

On a daily basis, the amount of gas flowing to LNG plants dropped to 10.9 bcfd on Tuesday, the lowest since December 2022.

Week ended Jun 9 (Forecast) Week ended Jun 2 (Actual) Year ago Jun 9 Five-year average Jun 9 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 95 118 94 84 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,645 2,550 2,082 2,281 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 16.0% 16.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.33 2.34 7.60 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.91 11.43 33.44 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.30 9.27 29.72 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 8 8 9 10 11 U.S. GFS CDDs 180 185 198 168 163 U.S. GFS TDDs 188 193 207 178 174 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.3 101.6 102.0 97.5 89.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.0 6.5 6.5 8.9 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 109.3 108.1 108.6 106.4 97.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 1.7 1.7 2.2 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.7 6.3 6.4 6.2 5.5 U.S. LNG Exports 11.9 11.5 12.2 10.7 6.0 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.5 4.4 4.5 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.8 3.8 3.7 3.7 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 38.1 36.6 39.2 38.2 34.8 U.S. Industrial 21.2 21.3 21.3 21.0 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.1 5.0 5.1 5.1 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 74.9 73.3 75.9 74.6 71.9 Total U.S. Deman 95.6 92.9 96.2 93.7 85.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jun 16 Week ended Jun 9 Week ended Jun 2 Week ended May 26 Week ended May 19 Wind 9 5 10 9 8 Solar 5 5 5 5 4 Hydro 6 7 8 9 9 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 42 45 40 40 42 Coal 16 17 15 15 15 Nuclear 20 20 20 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.00 1.90 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.43 1.48 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.95 3.29 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.41 1.34 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.96 1.82 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.60 1.93 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.05 2.97 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.95 1.67 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.86 1.73 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 25.75 29.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 31.50 25.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 45.00 34.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 24.75 36.60 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 19.50 22.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 21.25 23.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.