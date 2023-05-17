News & Insights

US natgas falls on bets for bigger-than-expected storage build

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 17, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell on Wednesday and were bound for their first daily decline in four days on expectations of a bigger-than-expected injection into gas inventories.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange traded 2.4 cents lower, or 1%, to $2.35 per million British thermal units at 10:13 a.m. EDT after rising as much as 2.5% earlier in the session on projections for warmer weather.

"We're getting some warm weather, but we're also getting supply enough to produce injections of over 100 (billion cubic feet). That's why the market softened up a little bit," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.

Early estimates from 12 analysts polled by Reuters forecast U.S. utilities added 107 bcf of gas in storage during the week ended May 12, compared to an increase of 87 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average injection of 91 bcf. EIA/GAS

Data from Refinitiv showed a higher-than-normal number of cooling-degree days, when higher temperatures lead to greater demand for cooling, in the next two weeks at 106 compared to the 30-year average of 95.

Prices hit their highest since April 28 in the last session, supported by expectations of a lower domestic output, but pared those gains to end nearly flat.

Refinitiv also said average gas output in May so far in the U.S. Lower 48 states was 101.4 bcf per day (bcfd).

The benchmark Dutch front-month gas contract inched up but remained near its 2-year low on solid inventories and weak demand and is expected to remain at low levels as rising temperatures contribute to lower heating demand. NG/EU

Refinitiv forecasts that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 92.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 89.8 bcfd next week.

Week ended May 12 (Forecast)

Week ended May 5 (Actual)

Year ago May 12

Five-year average May 12

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

106

78

87

91

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,247

2,141

1,719

1,900

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

18.3%

18.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.35

2.38

8.16

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.41

10.32

28.96

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.86

9.86

22.70

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

29

25

37

44

50

U.S. GFS CDDs

106

89

114

102

95

U.S. GFS TDDs

135

114

151

146

145

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.3

101.3

101.5

96.9

89.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.3

6.0

6.7

8.6

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

107.6

107.4

108.1

105.5

96.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.8

1.9

1.9

2.9

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.6

5.5

6.3

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

12.8

13.3

12.2

7.0

U.S. Commercial

5.4

5.1

4.8

5.8

5.7

U.S. Residential

5.8

4.8

4.3

6.6

6.7

U.S. Power Plant

31.0

34.2

31.7

28.6

27.5

U.S. Industrial

21.4

21.3

21.3

20.9

21.3

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.9

1.8

2.0

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

70.6

72.5

69.1

69.0

68.4

Total U.S. Demand

91.0

92.8

89.8

90.4

82.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 12

Week ended May 5

Week ended Apr 28

Week ended Apr 21

Week ended Apr 14

Wind

12

13

12

17

15

Solar

5

5

4

5

5

Hydro

9

8

7

7

7

Other

2

2

3

3

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

39

39

37

38

Coal

14

13

16

14

14

Nuclear

19

19

19

18

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.28

2.25

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.56

1.43

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.26

4.08

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.49

1.39

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.32

2.18

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.65

1.62

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.62

2.79

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.61

1.52

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.91

2.55

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

24.50

30.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

31.75

35.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

41.00

59.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

26.38

31.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

28.75

27.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

29.50

33.00

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

