US natgas falls 5% to 3-week low on milder weather forecasts

March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 5% to a fresh three-week low on Monday on forecasts for less cold weather and lower demand this week than previously expected and with an increase in gas output so far this month.

That price decline came despite forecasts for more demand next week than previously expected and record gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants since the return in February of Freeport LNG's plant in Texas from an eight-month outage.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery fell 11.5 cents, or 4.9%, to settle at $2.223 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest since Feb. 22.

The front-month fell to a 28-month low below $2 per mmBtu in intraday trade on Feb. 22 on forecasts for warmer weather before jumping 9% on colder forecasts to settle at a five-week high above $3 just over a week later on March 3. It plunged 15% on March 6 on a warmer outlook.

Freeport LNG's export plant was on track to pull in 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas for a third day in a row on Monday, according to data provider Refinitiv.

When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export. The plant was shut due to a fire in June 2022.

Total gas flows to all seven of the big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.2 bcfd so far in March from 12.8 bcfd in February. That would top the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before the Freeport LNG facility shut.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.7 bcfd so far in March from 98.2 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to gas price declines of 40% in January and 35% in December that persuaded several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs they were using to drill for gas.

In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December cut gas output by freezing some oil and gas wells in several producing basins.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near-normal through April 3.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 116.2 bcfd this week to 108.3 bcfd next week. The forecasts for this week were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday, while its forecasts for next week were higher.

Milder winter weather this year has prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual.

Gas stockpiles were about 24% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended March 10 and were expected to end about 16% above normal during the colder-than-normal week ended March 17, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Mar 17 (Forecast) Week ended Mar 10 (Actual) Year ago Mar 17 Five-year average Mar 17 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -80 -58 -55 -45 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,892 1,972 1,396 1,549 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 16.3% 23.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.41 2.34 4.98 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 12.66 13.57 41.81 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 13.18 13.55 36.96 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 238 275 237 238 240 U.S. GFS CDDs 21 12 18 21 17 U.S. GFS TDDs 259 287 255 259 257 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.7 98.6 98.7 94.3 89.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.7 7.9 7.8 9.0 8.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 106.4 106.5 106.6 103.3 99.1 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.7 2.7 3.5 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.4 5.4 5.5 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.1 13.2 13.2 13.2 7.4 U.S. Commercial 14.0 13.2 10.8 10.1 12.4 U.S. Residential 22.3 21.0 16.7 14.3 19.6 U.S. Power Plant 30.4 28.9 29.1 24.1 25.7 U.S. Industrial 24.3 24.2 23.0 23.2 23.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.6 2.5 2.3 2.5 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 98.5 94.8 86.9 79.2 88.9 Total U.S. Demand 120.0 116.2 108.3 101.4 104.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 24 Week ended Mar 17 Week ended Mar 10 Week ended Mar 3 Week ended Feb 24 Wind 15 15 12 13 15 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 37 37 41 40 39 Coal 17 17 16 15 14 Nuclear 19 19 20 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.42 2.45 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.34 2.20 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.94 7.03 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.18 2.24 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.39 2.53 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.17 2.38 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.00 7.09 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.40 1.46 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.12 2.13 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 29.25 32.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 28.50 29.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 39.50 28.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 75.25 88.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 45.50 80.00 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 50.50 64.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jason Neely and Nick Zieminski) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

