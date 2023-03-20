US natgas falls 5% to 3-week low on milder weather forecasts

Adds latest prices
March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 5% to a fresh three-week low on Monday on forecasts for less cold weather and lower demand this week than previously expected and with an increase in gas output so far this month.
That price decline came despite forecasts for more demand next week than previously expected and record gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants since the return in February of Freeport LNG's plant in Texas from an eight-month outage.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery fell 11.5 cents, or 4.9%, to settle at $2.223 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest since Feb. 22.
The front-month fell to a 28-month low below $2 per mmBtu in intraday trade on Feb. 22 on forecasts for warmer weather before jumping 9% on colder forecasts to settle at a five-week high above $3 just over a week later on March 3. It plunged 15% on March 6 on a warmer outlook.
Freeport LNG's export plant was on track to pull in 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas for a third day in a row on Monday, according to data provider Refinitiv.
When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export. The plant was shut due to a fire in June 2022.
Total gas flows to all seven of the big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.2 bcfd so far in March from 12.8 bcfd in February. That would top the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before the Freeport LNG facility shut.
The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.7 bcfd so far in March from 98.2 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.
Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to gas price declines of 40% in January and 35% in December that persuaded several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs they were using to drill for gas.
In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December cut gas output by freezing some oil and gas wells in several producing basins.
Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near-normal through April 3.
Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 116.2 bcfd this week to 108.3 bcfd next week. The forecasts for this week were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday, while its forecasts for next week were higher.
Milder winter weather this year has prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual.
Gas stockpiles were about 24% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended March 10 and were expected to end about 16% above normal during the colder-than-normal week ended March 17, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Week ended Mar 17 (Forecast)
Week ended Mar 10 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 17
Five-year average Mar 17
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-80
-58
-55
-45
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,892
1,972
1,396
1,549
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
16.3%
23.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.41
2.34
4.98
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
12.66
13.57
41.81
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
13.18
13.55
36.96
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
238
275
237
238
240
U.S. GFS CDDs
21
12
18
21
17
U.S. GFS TDDs
259
287
255
259
257
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.7
98.6
98.7
94.3
89.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.7
7.9
7.8
9.0
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.4
106.5
106.6
103.3
99.1
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.7
2.7
2.7
3.5
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.4
5.4
5.5
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.1
13.2
13.2
13.2
7.4
U.S. Commercial
14.0
13.2
10.8
10.1
12.4
U.S. Residential
22.3
21.0
16.7
14.3
19.6
U.S. Power Plant
30.4
28.9
29.1
24.1
25.7
U.S. Industrial
24.3
24.2
23.0
23.2
23.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.6
2.5
2.3
2.5
2.6
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
98.5
94.8
86.9
79.2
88.9
Total U.S. Demand
120.0
116.2
108.3
101.4
104.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 24
Week ended Mar 17
Week ended Mar 10
Week ended Mar 3
Week ended Feb 24
Wind
15
15
12
13
15
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
37
37
41
40
39
Coal
17
17
16
15
14
Nuclear
19
19
20
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.42
2.45
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.34
2.20
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.94
7.03
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.18
2.24
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.39
2.53
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.17
2.38
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.00
7.09
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.40
1.46
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.12
2.13
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
29.25
32.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
28.50
29.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
39.50
28.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
75.25
88.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
45.50
80.00
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
50.50
64.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jason Neely and Nick Zieminski)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.