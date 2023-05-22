US natgas falls 5% on rising output, forecasts for less demand next week

Adds latest prices
May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 5% on Monday on rising output and forecasts for less demand next week than previously expected.
The price decline came even though U.S. power generators have burned more gas in recent weeks to produce electricity due to low wind power, and as gas exports from Canada remain lower than normal due to wildfires in Alberta.
The amount of U.S. power generated by wind last week dropped to just 8% of the total versus a recent high of 17% during the week ended April 21, according to federal energy data. That means there will be less of the fuel available to go into storage.
The amount of power generated by gas hit 42% last week, up from a recent low of 37% during the windy week ended April 21.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 13.6 cents, or 5.3%, to $2.449 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:36 a.m. EDT (1336 GMT).
But after gas prices rose 14% last week, speculators switched their futures and options positions on the NYMEX and Intercontinental Exchanges to net long from net short for the first time since mid-April, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.
In the spot market, mild weather and ample hydropower in the U.S. West pressured next-day gas prices for Monday at the PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL in Northern California to $3.52 per mmBtu, its lowest since March 2021.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, which would top April's monthly record of 101.4 bcfd.
Over the past few weeks, the average amount of gas flowing from Canada to the U.S. averaged just 7.0 bcfd as wildfires in Alberta and other western provinces caused some producers to shut oil and gas output, according to Refinitiv.
That is well below the 8.4-bcfd average amount of gas Canada exported to the U.S. since the start of the year and 2022's average of 9.0 bcfd. About 8% of the gas consumed in, or exported from the U.S., comes from Canada.
Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near normal through June 6.
Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 90.2 bcfd this week to 89.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday, while its forecast for next week was lower.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell from a record 14.0 bcfd in April to an average of 12.9 bcfd so far in May due to maintenance work at several plants, including Cameron LNG in Louisiana and Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana.
Last month's record flows were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.
|
Week ended May 19 (Forecast)
Week ended May 12 (Actual)
Year ago May 19
Five-year average May 19
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
106
99
88
96
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,346
2,240
1,807
1,996
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
17.5%
17.9%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.52
2.59
8.16
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.46
9.66
28.96
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.84
9.72
22.70
34.11
14.31
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
28
28
29
33
40
U.S. GFS CDDs
98
99
95
96
107
U.S. GFS TDDs
126
127
124
129
147
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.4
101.6
101.7
96.8
89.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.0
6.2
6.6
8.2
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.4
107.8
108.3
105.0
96.9
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
2.3
2.2
2.6
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.7
5.5
6.2
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
12.7
12.9
13.4
13.0
7.0
U.S. Commercial
5.0
4.9
4.6
5.0
5.7
U.S. Residential
5.8
4.6
4.2
4.6
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
34.2
31.6
31.4
29.1
27.5
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.1
21.0
21.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.8
1.8
1.8
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
72.7
69.3
68.4
66.6
68.4
Total U.S. Demand
92.8
90.2
89.5
88.4
82.9
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended May 26
Week ended May 19
Week ended May 12
Week ended May 5
Week ended Apr 28
Wind
7
8
12
13
12
Solar
4
4
5
5
4
Hydro
9
9
9
8
7
Other
2
2
2
2
3
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
42
40
39
39
Coal
15
15
14
13
16
Nuclear
21
19
19
19
19
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.37
2.30
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.42
1.41
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.52
3.62
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.38
1.34
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.12
2.06
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.55
1.43
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.10
2.11
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.95
1.47
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.93
1.90
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
27.75
26.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
29.75
31.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
33.50
36.33
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
1.50
19.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
9.75
17.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
12.25
18.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.