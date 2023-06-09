News & Insights

US natgas falls 4% on low demand outlook, futures volatility drops

June 09, 2023 — 03:05 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 4% on Friday on forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, while mild weather so far this year cut historical volatility in futures to a 13-month low.

A big part of what has kept U.S. demand depressed in recent weeks is a drop in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to maintenance work at several facilities and the pipelines connected to them.

Friday's price decline came despite a decrease in U.S. gas output, a jump in global gas prices, near record exports to Mexico and as U.S. generators burn more gas to produce electricity due to a reduction in wind and solar power output related in part to smoke from wildfires in Canada.

The amount of U.S. power generated by solar slid to just 4% of the total so far this week versus an average of 5% over the past month, according to federal energy data. Wind power also dropped to 5% of total generation this week versus a recent high of 12% during the windy week ended May 12.

That forced power generators to boost the amount of electricity produced by gas to 45% this week, up from around 40% in recent weeks.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 9.8 cents, or 4.2%, to settle at $2.254 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Thursday, the contract rose for a fifth day in a row to settle at its highest since May 24.

After prices rose during the prior five trading days, the front-month was still up about 4% for the week after easing less than 1% last week.

Mild weather so far this year has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close volatility to 62.2%, its lowest since May 2022.

On a daily basis, historic volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991.

So far this year, historic volatility has averaged 89.4%. That compares with an annual record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

Around the world, however, gas futures remained volatile. Prices at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1jumped as much as 24% earlier in the session to around $10 per mmBtu on Friday after dropping about 13% on June 6 and soaring 25% on June 5. NG/EU

So far this year, gas prices at TTF and the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 benchmark in Asia have collapsed by more than 55%. TTF fell to a 25-month low near $7 per mmBtu last week, while JKM matched a 24-month low of around $9 on Friday.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states eased to 102.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, down from a monthly record of 102.5 bcfd in May.

With the weather expected to remain mild next week, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 95.6 bcfd this week to 94.4 bcfd next week before jumping to 98.6 bcfd in two weeks when rising temperatures cause homes and businesses to crank up air conditioners.

U.S. exports to Mexico rose to an average of 6.7 bcfd so far in June, up from 6.2 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record high of 6.7 bcfd in June 2021.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 11.9 bcfd so far in June, down from 13.0 bcfd in May. That is well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana.

Week ended Jun 9 (Forecast)

Week ended Jun 2 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 9

Five-year average Jun 9

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

100

118

94

84

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,650

2,550

2,082

2,281

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

16.2%

16.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.29

2.35

7.60

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.21

8.53

33.44

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.21

9.24

29.72

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

10

9

10

12

15

U.S. GFS CDDs

157

167

186

158

152

U.S. GFS TDDs

167

176

196

170

167

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

103.0

102.3

102.0

97.5

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.8

7.0

6.9

8.7

7.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

109.8

109.3

108.9

106.2

97.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

2.1

2.0

2.5

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.7

6.7

6.4

6.2

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

13.3

11.9

12.2

12.0

6.0

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.7

U.S. Residential

3.9

3.8

3.7

3.7

4.3

U.S. Power Plant

31.8

38.3

37.2

33.8

34.8

U.S. Industrial

21.1

21.2

21.2

20.7

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

5.1

5.0

5.1

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

2.0

2.0

1.8

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

68.4

75.0

73.8

69.7

71.9

Total U.S. Demand

90.9

95.6

94.4

90.4

85.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 9

Week ended Jun 2

Week ended May 26

Week ended May 19

Week ended May 12

Wind

5

10

9

8

12

Solar

4

5

5

4

5

Hydro

7

8

9

9

9

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

45

40

40

42

40

Coal

17

15

15

15

14

Nuclear

20

20

20

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.10

2.13

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.34

1.48

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.22

3.75

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.37

1.46

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.92

1.93

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.45

1.60

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.94

3.35

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.93

2.01

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.68

2.10

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

24.25

24.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

28.75

28.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

45.88

45.88

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

65.00

65.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

35.50

35.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

35.25

35.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

