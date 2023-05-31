US natgas fall 3% on record output, low flows to LNG export plants

Adds latest prices

May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% on Wednesday on record U.S. output, a decline in gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to maintenance and rising exports from Canada after wildfires caused some energy firms to shut in production earlier in the month.

That price decline came despite forecasts for warmer than normal weather in mid-June that will boost air conditioning demand.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 6.1 cents, or 2.6%, to settle at $2.266 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

For the month, the contract fell about 6% in May after gaining about 9% in April.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, which would top April's monthly record of 101.4 bcfd.

The amount of gas flowing from Canada to the U.S. was on track to jump to a 10-week high of 8.54 bcfd on Wednesday from 7.81 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv.

So far this month, Canadian exports have dropped from 8.52 bcfd on May 4 to a 25-month low of 6.41 bcfd on May 17 as wildfires in Alberta caused energy firms to cut oil and gas production. Canadian exports rose to 8.12 bcfd on May 23 after firefighters made significant progress controlling the blazes.

That compares with average Canada-to-U.S. exports of 8.3 bcfd since the start of the year and 9.0 bcfd in 2022. About 8% of the gas consumed in, or exported from, the U.S. comes from Canada.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near normal from May 31-June 10 before turning warmer than normal from June 11-15.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 89.5 bcfd this week to 92.7 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally warmer. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's forecast on Tuesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell from a record 14.0 bcfd in April to an average of 13.0 bcfd so far in May due to maintenance work at several plants.

Last month's record flows were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

GLOBAL GAS PRICE COLLAPSE

Some analysts have questioned whether this year's gas price collapse in Europe and Asia could force U.S. exporters to cancel LNG cargoes this summer after mostly mild weather over the winter left massive amounts of gas in storage. In 2020, at least 175 LNG shipments were canceled due to weak demand.

But for now, most analysts say energy security concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 should keep global gas prices high enough to sustain record U.S. LNG exports in 2023.

Gas was trading near a 25-month low of around $8 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and near a 24-month low of $9 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. That put TTF down about 65% and JKM down about 68% so far this year. NG/EU

U.S. gas futures, which were down about 48% so far this year, lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints prevent the country from exporting more LNG.

Week ended May 26 (Forecast) Week ended May 19 (Actual) Year ago May 26 Five-year average May 26 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 106 96 82 101 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,442 2,336 1,889 2,097 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 16.5% 17.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.30 2.33 8.16 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 8.11 7.74 28.96 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.37 9.24 22.70 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 12 12 14 24 25 U.S. GFS CDDs 139 137 132 145 130 U.S. GFS TDDs 149 149 146 169 152 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.7 102.4 102.5 97.3 89.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.4 6.6 6.7 8.2 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.2 109.0 109.3 105.5 96.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.3 2.5 2.5 2.7 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.9 5.4 6.0 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 12.8 13.4 13.6 12.8 7.0 U.S. Commercial 4.9 4.5 4.5 4.6 5.7 U.S. Residential 4.5 3.9 3.8 4.0 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 32.2 31.1 34.5 31.0 27.5 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.2 21.2 20.7 21.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.8 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.0 67.7 71.1 67.3 68.4 Total U.S. Demand 90.8 89.5 92.7 88.8 82.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jun 2 Week ended May 26 Week ended May 19 Week ended May 12 Week ended May 5 Wind 11 9 8 12 13 Solar 5 5 4 5 5 Hydro 9 9 9 9 8 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 37 40 42 40 39 Coal 13 15 15 14 13 Nuclear 22 20 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.11 1.88 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.50 1.25 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.15 2.89 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.39 1.25 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.90 1.62 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.73 1.27 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.47 1.60 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.98 1.89 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.43 1.38 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 28.00 20.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 40.75 20.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 20.75 36.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 19.75 14.13 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 12.50 14.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 13.25 16.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski and Deepa Babington)

