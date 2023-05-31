US natgas fall 3% on record output, low flows to LNG export plants

Adds latest prices
May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% on Wednesday on record U.S. output, a decline in gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to maintenance and rising exports from Canada after wildfires caused some energy firms to shut in production earlier in the month.
That price decline came despite forecasts for warmer than normal weather in mid-June that will boost air conditioning demand.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 6.1 cents, or 2.6%, to settle at $2.266 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
For the month, the contract fell about 6% in May after gaining about 9% in April.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, which would top April's monthly record of 101.4 bcfd.
The amount of gas flowing from Canada to the U.S. was on track to jump to a 10-week high of 8.54 bcfd on Wednesday from 7.81 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv.
So far this month, Canadian exports have dropped from 8.52 bcfd on May 4 to a 25-month low of 6.41 bcfd on May 17 as wildfires in Alberta caused energy firms to cut oil and gas production. Canadian exports rose to 8.12 bcfd on May 23 after firefighters made significant progress controlling the blazes.
That compares with average Canada-to-U.S. exports of 8.3 bcfd since the start of the year and 9.0 bcfd in 2022. About 8% of the gas consumed in, or exported from, the U.S. comes from Canada.
Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near normal from May 31-June 10 before turning warmer than normal from June 11-15.
Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 89.5 bcfd this week to 92.7 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally warmer. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's forecast on Tuesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell from a record 14.0 bcfd in April to an average of 13.0 bcfd so far in May due to maintenance work at several plants.
Last month's record flows were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.
GLOBAL GAS PRICE COLLAPSE
Some analysts have questioned whether this year's gas price collapse in Europe and Asia could force U.S. exporters to cancel LNG cargoes this summer after mostly mild weather over the winter left massive amounts of gas in storage. In 2020, at least 175 LNG shipments were canceled due to weak demand.
But for now, most analysts say energy security concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 should keep global gas prices high enough to sustain record U.S. LNG exports in 2023.
Gas was trading near a 25-month low of around $8 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and near a 24-month low of $9 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. That put TTF down about 65% and JKM down about 68% so far this year. NG/EU
U.S. gas futures, which were down about 48% so far this year, lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints prevent the country from exporting more LNG.
|
Week ended May 26 (Forecast)
Week ended May 19 (Actual)
Year ago May 26
Five-year average May 26
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
106
96
82
101
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,442
2,336
1,889
2,097
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
16.5%
17.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.30
2.33
8.16
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.11
7.74
28.96
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.37
9.24
22.70
34.11
14.31
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
12
12
14
24
25
U.S. GFS CDDs
139
137
132
145
130
U.S. GFS TDDs
149
149
146
169
152
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.7
102.4
102.5
97.3
89.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.4
6.6
6.7
8.2
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
108.2
109.0
109.3
105.5
96.9
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.3
2.5
2.5
2.7
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.7
5.9
5.4
6.0
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
12.8
13.4
13.6
12.8
7.0
U.S. Commercial
4.9
4.5
4.5
4.6
5.7
U.S. Residential
4.5
3.9
3.8
4.0
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
32.2
31.1
34.5
31.0
27.5
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.2
21.2
20.7
21.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.8
1.9
1.8
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
70.0
67.7
71.1
67.3
68.4
Total U.S. Demand
90.8
89.5
92.7
88.8
82.9
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Jun 2
Week ended May 26
Week ended May 19
Week ended May 12
Week ended May 5
Wind
11
9
8
12
13
Solar
5
5
4
5
5
Hydro
9
9
9
9
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
37
40
42
40
39
Coal
13
15
15
14
13
Nuclear
22
20
19
19
19
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.11
1.88
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.50
1.25
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.15
2.89
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.39
1.25
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.90
1.62
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.73
1.27
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.47
1.60
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.98
1.89
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.43
1.38
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
28.00
20.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
40.75
20.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
20.75
36.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
19.75
14.13
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
12.50
14.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
13.25
16.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski and Deepa Babington)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
