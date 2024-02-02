US natgas edges up from 9-month low on Friday, but still down 24% for week

By Scott DiSavino
Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Friday as forecasts for seasonally cold weather later this month helped prices bounce after they closed the prior session at a nine-month low.
The front-month remained on track for its second weekly plunge of around 24% in three weeks. Last week, prices rose about 8%.
Colder temperatures should boost heating demand in mid-February. For now, meteorologists expect the weather to remain warmer than normal.
Energy analysts noted output was rising as more wells return to service after a mid-January freeze. The amount of gas flowing to the nation's liquefied natural gas export plants will remain low so long as a unit at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas remains shut.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 1.9 cents, or 0.9%, to $2.069 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:40 a.m. EST (1440 GMT). On Thursday, the contract settled at its lowest since April 13, 2023.
It remained in technically oversold territory for a fourth day in a row.
In addition to massive declines in gas prices in recent weeks, another sign that the energy market was giving up on the winter of 2023-2024 was a drop in spot power prices at the PJM West hub EL-PK-PJMW-SNL, which covers an area from northwestern Pennsylvania to Washington, D.C. Next-day prices at PJM West fell to $19.25 per megawatt hour (MWh) for Friday, their lowest since December 2021.
Rising price volatility has increased interest in gas trading in recent weeks, boosting open interest in NYMEX futures to 1.48 million contracts on Jan. 31, the most since February 2020 for a second day in a row.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 104.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February from 102.0 bcfd in January. That was still below the monthly record high of 106.3 bcfd in December.
Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through at least Feb. 15 before turning near normal on Feb. 16-17.
LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would slide from 126.6 bcfd this week to 125.1 bcfd next week and 124.5 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.0 bcfd so far in February, up from 13.9 in January. That was still below the monthly record high of 14.7 bcfd in December.
Analysts said U.S. LNG feedgas would likely not revisit record levels until Freeport LNG returns to full power, which is expected to occur in mid- to late-February.
The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $9 per mmBtu at both the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) benchmark in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Week ended Feb 2 Forecast
Week ended Jan 26 Actual
Year ago Feb 2
Five-year average
Feb 2
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-86
-197
-208
-193
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,573
2,659
2,397
2,336
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
10.1%
5.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.07
2.05
2.44
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.25
9.19
16.52
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.46
9.53
16.87
14.39
14.31
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
333
337
415
422
415
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
1
5
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
334
338
420
427
419
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
103.2
104.8
104.8
97.8
92.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
10.0
9.4
9.7
9.3
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
113.2
114.2
114.5
107.1
101.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
3.4
3.6
2.1
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.9
6.6
6.4
5.6
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.7
14.1
13.8
12.7
8.4
U.S. Commercial
18.2
13.8
13.9
19.2
16.3
U.S. Residential
30.9
21.8
23.8
33.1
27.6
U.S. Power Plant
38.7
34.5
32.3
34.5
29.3
U.S. Industrial
26.2
24.5
24.4
26.3
25.4
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
5.2
5.2
5.1
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.3
2.7
2.7
3.3
2.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
122.5
102.6
101.3
121.6
106.7
Total U.S. Demand
144.5
126.6
125.1
142.0
123.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
79
79
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
79
79
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
80
80
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 2
Week ended Jan 26
Week ended Jan 19
Week ended Jan 12
Week ended Jan 5
Wind
8
7
10
14
8
Solar
3
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
43
39
38
42
Coal
18
22
23
19
19
Nuclear
20
19
17
19
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.15
2.19
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.90
1.95
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.46
3.13
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.75
1.70
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.89
1.90
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.40
2.77
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.82
2.95
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.60
1.45
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.34
1.36
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
44.50
44.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
19.25
27.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
17.00
15.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
43.75
51.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
30.50
46.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
33.75
48.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
