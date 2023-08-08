News & Insights

US Markets
LNG

US natgas edges up as hot weather forecasts offset higher output

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

August 08, 2023 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher on Tuesday as hotter than normal weather kept air conditioning demand high, especially in Texas, offsetting pressure from rising output.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 1.9 cents, or 0.7%, to $2.74 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:07 a.m. EDT (1407 GMT).

Warmer than normal temperatures in the densely populated states, continued heat in Texas, and indications that LNG export facilities are ramping up in anticipation of higher winter demand - are all providing a more stable and supportive market for prices, said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.

"Especially when you layer on the fact that we're seeing drilling CapEx cutbacks by several natural gas major players, we expect natural gas production to sort of plateau at just over 100 billion cubic feet a day through the end of the year and probably into early 2024."

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain hotter than normal through at least Aug. 23.

Data provider Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 101.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 105.2 bcfd next week as power generators burn more of the fuel and exports rise.

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. lower 48 states was 102.1 bcfd so far in August, up from 101.8 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as much higher global prices continue to feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

In 2022, roughly 69%, or 7.2 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to get higher prices. In 2021, when prices in Asia were higher, just 35%, or about 3.3 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.

With the return of higher gas prices in Asia this year, analysts said they expect U.S. LNG exports to Asia will increase. But that has not happened yet. Just 19%, or 2.1 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Asia during the first half of 2023, while 70%, or 8.0 bcfd, went to Europe.

Week ended Aug 4 Forecast

Week ended Jul 28 Actual

Year ago Aug 4

Five-year average

Aug 4

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

28

14

44

46

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,029

3,001

2,495

2,725

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

11.2%

12.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.70

2.73

8.78

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.72

9.82

69.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

--

10.98

53.22

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

2

1

1

3

4

U.S. GFS CDDs

248

244

199

198

190

U.S. GFS TDDs

250

245

200

201

194

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.3

102.2

102.6

99.0

92.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.4

7.3

7.2

8.9

8.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

109.7

109.5

109.8

107.9

100.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.7

1.7

1.7

2.5

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.4

6.1

6.3

5.7

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.7

12.2

12.7

9.8

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.6

3.6

3.5

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

47.4

45.1

47.7

44.4

41.2

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.3

21.4

21.4

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

5.0

5.1

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

84.0

81.8

84.5

81.0

78.0

Total U.S. Demand

104.8

101.8

105.2

99.0

92.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Aug 4

Week ended Jul 28

Week ended Jul 21

Week ended Jul 14

Week ended Jul 7

Wind

7

7

7

7

6

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

45

45

46

45

45

Coal

20

20

19

19

19

Nuclear

17

16

17

17

18

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.65

2.53

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.30

1.16

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.03

5.74

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.12

1.14

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.41

2.29

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.80

1.45

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.59

9.05

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.19

2.22

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.62

2.47

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

33.75

27.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

32.75

31.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

120

170.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

98

107.43

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

65.5

54.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

72.5

53.00

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.