US natgas eases from 1-month high on rising output, lower demand

March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Thursday from a one-month high in the prior session on rising output and forecasts for less heating demand next week than previously expected.
That price decline came despite a federal report showing a bigger-than-expected storage draw last week and as the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was on track to hit a record high this month with the continued ramp-up of Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 81 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 24.
That was more than the 75-bcf decline analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 137 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 134 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Analysts, however, noted prices were down in part because last week's withdrawal was still much smaller than the five-year average as mild weather kept heating demand low.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery fell 3.2 cents, or 1.1%, to $2.779 per million British thermal units at 10:58 a.m. EST (1558 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract closed at its highest since Jan. 27 for a third day in a row.
Freeport LNG's export plant was on track to pull in about 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas from pipelines on Thursday, according to data provider Refinitiv, a sign the company likely started the second of three liquefaction trains at the plant. Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG for export.
Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, started to exit an eight-month outage in February. That outage was caused by a fire in June 2022. When operating at full power, Freeport LNG can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.
Freeport LNG said on Feb. 21 that it could be consuming about 2.0 bcfd of feedgas "over the next several weeks." Some analysts, however, have said Freeport LNG will likely not return to full capacity until the end of April.
Federal regulators have already approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG's three liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3). On Monday, Freeport LNG asked regulators for permission to restart the third (Train 1).
With the restart of Freeport LNG, the total amount of gas flowing to all big U.S. LNG export plants jumped to 13.2 bcfd so far in March, up from 12.8 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd set in March 2022 before Freeport LNG shut.
The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.4 bcfd so far in March from 98.2 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record high of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.
Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to recent drops in gas prices of 40% in January and 35% in December that caused several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs they were using to drill for gas.
In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December also cut gas output by freezing oil and gas wells in several producing basins.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder-than-normal through March 17 after several warmer-than-normal days from March 2-6.
Even with colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 120.8 bcfd this week to 119.0 bcfd next week, mostly on expectations that power generators would burn less gas to produce electricity.
Week ended Feb 24 (Actual)
Week ended Feb 17 (Actual)
Year ago Feb 24
Five-year average Feb 24
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-81
-71
-137
-134
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,114
2,195
1,663
1,772
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
19.3%
15.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.80
2.81
4.98
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
14.79
14.96
41.81
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
14.58
14.36
36.96
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
344
336
347
330
317
U.S. GFS CDDs
12
15
10
11
10
U.S. GFS TDDs
356
351
357
341
327
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.1
98.5
98.8
93.8
89.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.8
8.4
8.6
9.6
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
105.9
106.8
107.4
103.5
99.1
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.7
3.1
3.3
3.4
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.2
5.4
5.2
5.8
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
12.8
13.3
12.5
7.4
U.S. Commercial
14.1
13.8
13.7
14.5
12.4
U.S. Residential
22.8
22.5
22.1
23.1
19.6
U.S. Power Plant
30.3
31.7
29.9
27.5
25.7
U.S. Industrial
24.1
23.8
24.0
24.4
23.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.9
4.9
4.8
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.6
2.6
2.6
2.7
2.6
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
98.8
99.5
97.2
97.1
88.9
Total U.S. Demand
119.7
120.8
119.0
118.8
104.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 3
Week ended Feb 24
Week ended Feb 17
Week ended Feb 10
Week ended Feb 3
Wind
13
15
15
15
10
Solar
3
3
3
3
2
Hydro
7
7
7
6
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
39
37
36
39
Coal
15
14
15
17
21
Nuclear
20
20
21
21
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.59
2.50
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.44
2.45
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
12.21
9.53
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.30
2.15
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.52
2.43
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.30
3.12
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
11.50
8.18
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.27
1.80
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.21
2.15
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
38.50
52.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
34.00
27.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
23.00
26.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
98.00
116.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
78.50
68.50
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
87.50
75.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
