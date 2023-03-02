US natgas eases from 1-month high on rising output, lower demand

March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Thursday from a one-month high in the prior session on rising output and forecasts for less heating demand next week than previously expected.

That price decline came despite a federal report showing a bigger-than-expected storage draw last week and as the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was on track to hit a record high this month with the continued ramp-up of Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 81 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 24.

That was more than the 75-bcf decline analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 137 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 134 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Analysts, however, noted prices were down in part because last week's withdrawal was still much smaller than the five-year average as mild weather kept heating demand low.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery fell 3.2 cents, or 1.1%, to $2.779 per million British thermal units at 10:58 a.m. EST (1558 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract closed at its highest since Jan. 27 for a third day in a row.

Freeport LNG's export plant was on track to pull in about 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas from pipelines on Thursday, according to data provider Refinitiv, a sign the company likely started the second of three liquefaction trains at the plant. Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG for export.

Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, started to exit an eight-month outage in February. That outage was caused by a fire in June 2022. When operating at full power, Freeport LNG can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

Freeport LNG said on Feb. 21 that it could be consuming about 2.0 bcfd of feedgas "over the next several weeks." Some analysts, however, have said Freeport LNG will likely not return to full capacity until the end of April.

Federal regulators have already approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG's three liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3). On Monday, Freeport LNG asked regulators for permission to restart the third (Train 1).

With the restart of Freeport LNG, the total amount of gas flowing to all big U.S. LNG export plants jumped to 13.2 bcfd so far in March, up from 12.8 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd set in March 2022 before Freeport LNG shut.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.4 bcfd so far in March from 98.2 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record high of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to recent drops in gas prices of 40% in January and 35% in December that caused several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs they were using to drill for gas.

In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December also cut gas output by freezing oil and gas wells in several producing basins.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder-than-normal through March 17 after several warmer-than-normal days from March 2-6.

Even with colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 120.8 bcfd this week to 119.0 bcfd next week, mostly on expectations that power generators would burn less gas to produce electricity.

Week ended Feb 24 (Actual) Week ended Feb 17 (Actual) Year ago Feb 24 Five-year average Feb 24 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -81 -71 -137 -134 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,114 2,195 1,663 1,772 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 19.3% 15.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.80 2.81 4.98 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 14.79 14.96 41.81 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 14.58 14.36 36.96 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 344 336 347 330 317 U.S. GFS CDDs 12 15 10 11 10 U.S. GFS TDDs 356 351 357 341 327 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.1 98.5 98.8 93.8 89.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.8 8.4 8.6 9.6 8.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 105.9 106.8 107.4 103.5 99.1 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 3.1 3.3 3.4 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.2 5.4 5.2 5.8 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 12.8 13.3 12.5 7.4 U.S. Commercial 14.1 13.8 13.7 14.5 12.4 U.S. Residential 22.8 22.5 22.1 23.1 19.6 U.S. Power Plant 30.3 31.7 29.9 27.5 25.7 U.S. Industrial 24.1 23.8 24.0 24.4 23.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.9 4.9 4.8 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.7 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 98.8 99.5 97.2 97.1 88.9 Total U.S. Demand 119.7 120.8 119.0 118.8 104.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 3 Week ended Feb 24 Week ended Feb 17 Week ended Feb 10 Week ended Feb 3 Wind 13 15 15 15 10 Solar 3 3 3 3 2 Hydro 7 7 7 6 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 39 37 36 39 Coal 15 14 15 17 21 Nuclear 20 20 21 21 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.59 2.50 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.44 2.45 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 12.21 9.53 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.30 2.15 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.52 2.43 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.30 3.12 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 11.50 8.18 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.27 1.80 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.21 2.15 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 38.50 52.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 34.00 27.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.00 26.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 98.00 116.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 78.50 68.50 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 87.50 75.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

