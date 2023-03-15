US natgas drops over 5% on banking rout-led risk selloff

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped more than 5% on Wednesday, pressured by a broader sell-off across financial markets as concern over Credit Suisse reignited banking worries and stifled appetite for risky assets, while expectations for lower heating demand also weighed on prices.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery dropped for a second-straight session, slipping 14.5 cents, or 5.6%, to $2.428 per million British thermal units at 10:42 am EDT (1442 GMT).

"Concerns about the banking sector and Credit Suisse has led to a lot of liquidation in a lot of markets and the natural gas market is getting caught up in that selling that's pressuring things around the globe," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

"Obviously, weather and concerns about what the injection number are all going to be playing into this but I think predominantly the reason we're down as much as we are is because of the risk-off situation," he added, referring to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data due out on Thursday.

In broader financial markets, equities, oil and bonds tumbled while the dollar rallied as Swiss bank Credit Suisse shares plunged to record lows following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, deepening the banking sector crisis.

Further weighing on natgas prices were forecasts for milder weather. Data provider Refinitiv estimated 300 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks, down from 318 HDDs estimated on Tuesday.

HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 120.8 bcfd this week to 120.0 bcfd next week.

Milder winter weather so far this year has also prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual.

Meanwhile, gas flows to LNG export plants have been on track to hit record highs since Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February. The plant was shut due to a fire in June 2022.

When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

Federal regulators approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG's three liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3) in February and the third train (Train 1) on March 8. Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Mar 10 (Forecast) Week ended Mar 3 (Actual) Year ago Mar 10 Five-year average Mar 10 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -60 -84 -86 -74 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,970 2,030 1,451 1,594 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 23.6% 21.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.54 2.60 4.98 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 13.99 14.79 41.81 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 14.2 14.25 36.96 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 300 318 221 254 260 U.S. GFS CDDs 9 8 16 19 15 U.S. GFS TDDs 309 326 237 273 275 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.8 98.7 98.9 93.3 89.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.8 7.8 7.9 9.2 8.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 106.5 106.6 106.9 102.5 99.1 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.1 2.7 2.7 3.4 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.5 5.4 5.6 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.2 13.1 13.6 12.7 7.4 U.S. Commercial 12.7 14.1 13.8 12.2 12.4 U.S. Residential 20.2 22.5 21.9 18.6 19.6 U.S. Power Plant 30.9 30.9 30.4 25.1 25.7 U.S. Industrial 23.6 24.4 24.5 23.2 23.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.5 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 94.8 99.5 98.3 86.7 88.9 Total U.S. Demand 116.6 120.8 120.0 108.4 104.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 17 Week ended Mar 10 Week ended Mar 3 Week ended Feb 24 Week ended Feb 17 Wind 14 12 13 15 15 Solar 4 3 3 3 3 Hydro 6 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 41 40 39 37 Coal 17 16 15 14 15 Nuclear 19 20 20 20 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.64 2.40 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.61 2.71 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.92 6.84 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.39 2.36 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.45 2.55 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.15 4.33 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.35 6.25 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.25 1.83 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.13 2.32 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 37.25 42.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 32.50 38.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 15.75 25.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 105.50 99.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 85.50 79.00 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 93.00 87.50 (Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru;) ((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

