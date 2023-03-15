US Markets
BKR

US natgas drops over 5% on banking rout-led risk sell-off

Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

March 15, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by Rahul Paswan for Reuters ->

Adds closing prices

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped more than 5% on Wednesday, pressured by a broader sell-off across financial markets as concern over Credit Suisse reignited banking worries and stifled appetite for risky assets, while expectations for lower heating demand also weighed on prices.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery slipped 13.4 cents, or 5.2%, to settle at $2.439 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

"Concerns about the banking sector and Credit Suisse has led to a lot of liquidation in a lot of markets and the natural gas market is getting caught up in that selling that's pressuring things around the globe," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

"Obviously, weather and concerns about what the injection number are all going to be playing into this but I think predominantly the reason we're down as much as we are is because of the risk-off situation," he added, referring to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data due out on Thursday.

In broader financial markets, equities, oil and bonds tumbled while the dollar rallied as Credit Suisse shares plunged to record lows following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, deepening the banking sector crisis.

Further weighing on natgas prices were forecasts for milder weather. Data provider Refinitiv estimated 300 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks, down from 318 HDDs estimated on Tuesday.

HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 120.8 bcfd this week to 120.0 bcfd next week.

Milder winter weather so far this year has also prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual.

Meanwhile, gas flows to LNG export plants have been on track to hit record highs since Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February. The plant was shut due to a fire in June 2022.

When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

Federal regulators approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG's three liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3) in February and the third train (Train 1) on March 8. Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Mar 10 (Forecast)

Week ended Mar 3 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 10

Five-year average Mar 10

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-62

-84

-86

-74

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,968

2,030

1,451

1,594

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

23%

21.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.54

2.60

4.98

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

13.99

14.79

41.81

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.2

14.25

36.96

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

300

318

221

254

260

U.S. GFS CDDs

9

8

16

19

15

U.S. GFS TDDs

309

326

237

273

275

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.8

98.7

98.9

93.3

89.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.8

7.8

7.9

9.2

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.5

106.6

106.9

102.5

99.1

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.1

2.7

2.7

3.4

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.5

5.4

5.6

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.2

13.1

13.6

12.7

7.4

U.S. Commercial

12.7

14.1

13.8

12.2

12.4

U.S. Residential

20.2

22.5

21.9

18.6

19.6

U.S. Power Plant

30.9

30.9

30.4

25.1

25.7

U.S. Industrial

23.6

24.4

24.5

23.2

23.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.5

2.6

2.6

2.6

2.6

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

94.8

99.5

98.3

86.7

88.9

Total U.S. Demand

116.6

120.8

120.0

108.4

104.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 17

Week ended Mar 10

Week ended Mar 3

Week ended Feb 24

Week ended Feb 17

Wind

14

12

13

15

15

Solar

4

3

3

3

3

Hydro

6

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

38

41

40

39

37

Coal

17

16

15

14

15

Nuclear

19

20

20

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.64

2.40

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.61

2.71

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.92

6.84

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.39

2.36

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.45

2.55

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.15

4.33

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.35

6.25

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.25

1.83

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.13

2.32

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

37.25

42.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

32.50

38.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

15.75

25.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

105.50

99.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

85.50

79.00

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

93.00

87.50

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.