US natgas drops over 5% on banking rout-led risk sell-off

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped more than 5% on Wednesday, pressured by a broader sell-off across financial markets as concern over Credit Suisse reignited banking worries and stifled appetite for risky assets, while expectations for lower heating demand also weighed on prices.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery slipped 13.4 cents, or 5.2%, to settle at $2.439 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
"Concerns about the banking sector and Credit Suisse has led to a lot of liquidation in a lot of markets and the natural gas market is getting caught up in that selling that's pressuring things around the globe," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
"Obviously, weather and concerns about what the injection number are all going to be playing into this but I think predominantly the reason we're down as much as we are is because of the risk-off situation," he added, referring to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data due out on Thursday.
In broader financial markets, equities, oil and bonds tumbled while the dollar rallied as Credit Suisse shares plunged to record lows following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, deepening the banking sector crisis.
Further weighing on natgas prices were forecasts for milder weather. Data provider Refinitiv estimated 300 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks, down from 318 HDDs estimated on Tuesday.
HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 120.8 bcfd this week to 120.0 bcfd next week.
Milder winter weather so far this year has also prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual.
Meanwhile, gas flows to LNG export plants have been on track to hit record highs since Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February. The plant was shut due to a fire in June 2022.
When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.
Federal regulators approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG's three liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3) in February and the third train (Train 1) on March 8. Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG.
The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Week ended Mar 10 (Forecast)
Week ended Mar 3 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 10
Five-year average Mar 10
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-62
-84
-86
-74
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,968
2,030
1,451
1,594
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
23%
21.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.54
2.60
4.98
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
13.99
14.79
41.81
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
14.2
14.25
36.96
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
300
318
221
254
260
U.S. GFS CDDs
9
8
16
19
15
U.S. GFS TDDs
309
326
237
273
275
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.8
98.7
98.9
93.3
89.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.8
7.8
7.9
9.2
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.5
106.6
106.9
102.5
99.1
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.1
2.7
2.7
3.4
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.5
5.4
5.6
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.2
13.1
13.6
12.7
7.4
U.S. Commercial
12.7
14.1
13.8
12.2
12.4
U.S. Residential
20.2
22.5
21.9
18.6
19.6
U.S. Power Plant
30.9
30.9
30.4
25.1
25.7
U.S. Industrial
23.6
24.4
24.5
23.2
23.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.5
2.6
2.6
2.6
2.6
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
94.8
99.5
98.3
86.7
88.9
Total U.S. Demand
116.6
120.8
120.0
108.4
104.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 17
Week ended Mar 10
Week ended Mar 3
Week ended Feb 24
Week ended Feb 17
Wind
14
12
13
15
15
Solar
4
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
41
40
39
37
Coal
17
16
15
14
15
Nuclear
19
20
20
20
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.64
2.40
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.61
2.71
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.92
6.84
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.39
2.36
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.45
2.55
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.15
4.33
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.35
6.25
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.25
1.83
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.13
2.32
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
37.25
42.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
32.50
38.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
15.75
25.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
105.50
99.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
85.50
79.00
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
93.00
87.50
