US natgas drops 7% to three-week low on milder weather forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

March 17, 2023 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by Rahul Paswan for Reuters ->

March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped 7% on Friday to their lowest level in three weeks on forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery fell 17.6 cents, or 7%, to settle at $2.338 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). The contract was down 3.2% this week after dropping 19% last week.

The weather outlook for later in March has shifted from colder than normal along the eastern seaboard to slightly warmer than normal, reducing the expectation of late season heating demand, said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 275 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks, down from the 281 HDDs estimated on Thursday.

HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

"We are expecting gas demand for power generation this summer to set new records as switch-over from dirtier fuels (coal) to natural gas continues to be the trend here in the U.S.," Cunningham said.

Refinitiv forecasted that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 116.9 bcfd this week to 108.0 bcfd next week.

Meanwhile, overall risk sentiment remained weak. Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday as investors remained wary about a potential banking crisis. .N

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday said utilities pulled 58 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 10, which was lower than the 62-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with a decrease of 86 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 77 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Meanwhile, gas flows to LNG export plants have been on track to hit record highs since Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February. The plant was shut due to a fire in June 2022.

Federal regulators approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG's three liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3) in February and the third train (Train 1) on March 8. Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG.

When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Mar 17 (Forecast)

Week ended Mar 10 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 10

Five-year average Mar 10

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-80

-58

-86

-74

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,892

1,972

1,451

1,594

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

18.7%

23.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.40

2.49

4.98

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

14.18

13.55

41.81

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

13.55

12.99

36.96

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

275

281

230

246

252

U.S. GFS CDDs

12

9

16

20

16

U.S. GFS TDDs

287

290

246

266

268

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.8

98.4

98.7

93.3

89.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.8

7.9

8.0

9.2

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.5

106.4

106.7

102.5

99.1

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.1

2.7

2.7

3.4

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.5

5.4

5.6

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.2

13.6

13.4

12.7

7.4

U.S. Commercial

12.7

13.2

10.8

12.2

12.4

U.S. Residential

20.2

20.9

16.5

18.6

19.6

U.S. Power Plant

30.9

29.2

28.8

25.1

25.7

U.S. Industrial

23.6

24.2

23.1

23.2

23.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.5

2.5

2.3

2.6

2.6

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

94.8

95.1

86.5

86.7

88.9

Total U.S. Demand

116.6

116.9

108.0

108.4

104.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 17

Week ended Mar 10

Week ended Mar 3

Week ended Feb 24

Week ended Feb 17

Wind

14

12

13

15

15

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

38

41

40

39

37

Coal

17

16

15

14

15

Nuclear

19

20

20

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.45

2.45

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.20

2.27

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.03

6.93

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.24

2.39

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.53

2.15

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.38

2.48

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.09

8.15

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.46

1.44

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.92

3.02

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

32.75

36.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

29.75

29.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

28.75

17.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

88.50

101.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

80.00

47.75

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

64.75

65.00

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Paul Simao)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

