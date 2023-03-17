US natgas drops 7% to three-week low on milder weather forecasts

Adds closing prices

March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped 7% on Friday to their lowest level in three weeks on forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery fell 17.6 cents, or 7%, to settle at $2.338 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). The contract was down 3.2% this week after dropping 19% last week.

The weather outlook for later in March has shifted from colder than normal along the eastern seaboard to slightly warmer than normal, reducing the expectation of late season heating demand, said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 275 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks, down from the 281 HDDs estimated on Thursday.

HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

"We are expecting gas demand for power generation this summer to set new records as switch-over from dirtier fuels (coal) to natural gas continues to be the trend here in the U.S.," Cunningham said.

Refinitiv forecasted that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 116.9 bcfd this week to 108.0 bcfd next week.

Meanwhile, overall risk sentiment remained weak. Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday as investors remained wary about a potential banking crisis. .N

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday said utilities pulled 58 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 10, which was lower than the 62-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with a decrease of 86 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 77 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Meanwhile, gas flows to LNG export plants have been on track to hit record highs since Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February. The plant was shut due to a fire in June 2022.

Federal regulators approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG's three liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3) in February and the third train (Train 1) on March 8. Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG.

When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Mar 17 (Forecast) Week ended Mar 10 (Actual) Year ago Mar 10 Five-year average Mar 10 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -80 -58 -86 -74 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,892 1,972 1,451 1,594 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 18.7% 23.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.40 2.49 4.98 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 14.18 13.55 41.81 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 13.55 12.99 36.96 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 275 281 230 246 252 U.S. GFS CDDs 12 9 16 20 16 U.S. GFS TDDs 287 290 246 266 268 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.8 98.4 98.7 93.3 89.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.8 7.9 8.0 9.2 8.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 106.5 106.4 106.7 102.5 99.1 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.1 2.7 2.7 3.4 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.5 5.4 5.6 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.2 13.6 13.4 12.7 7.4 U.S. Commercial 12.7 13.2 10.8 12.2 12.4 U.S. Residential 20.2 20.9 16.5 18.6 19.6 U.S. Power Plant 30.9 29.2 28.8 25.1 25.7 U.S. Industrial 23.6 24.2 23.1 23.2 23.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.5 2.5 2.3 2.6 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 94.8 95.1 86.5 86.7 88.9 Total U.S. Demand 116.6 116.9 108.0 108.4 104.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 17 Week ended Mar 10 Week ended Mar 3 Week ended Feb 24 Week ended Feb 17 Wind 14 12 13 15 15 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 41 40 39 37 Coal 17 16 15 14 15 Nuclear 19 20 20 20 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.45 2.45 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.20 2.27 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.03 6.93 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.24 2.39 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.53 2.15 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.38 2.48 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.09 8.15 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.46 1.44 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.92 3.02 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 32.75 36.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.75 29.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 28.75 17.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 88.50 101.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 80.00 47.75 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 64.75 65.00 (Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Paul Simao) ((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

