US natgas drops 5% to near 3-month low as oil prices collapse

By Scott DiSavino
Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell by about 5% on Wednesday to the lowest in nearly three months, pressured by a drop in oil prices, near-record U.S. gas output and forecasts for mostly mild weather through late December that should dent heating demand.
Analysts forecast U.S. gas stockpiles were about 7.2% above normal levels for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 12.9 cents, or 4.8%, to $2.581 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:04 p.m. EST (1704 GMT), on track for its lowest close since Sept. 7.
Oil prices dropped about 4% on a big rise in U.S. gasoline inventories. O/R
The futures market has been sending signals for weeks that many traders do not expect price spikes this winter (November-March) due to record production and ample amounts of gas in storage. Many in the market think futures for this heating season peaked in November.
The biggest sign the market has given up on higher prices during this winter was the collapse of the premium of March 2024 futures over April 2024 NGH24-J24 to a record low of just one cent per mmBtu.
The industry calls the March-April spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves on changing weather forecasts have forced some speculators out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost more than $6 billion in 2006.
Power and gas prices often soar when it turns cold in New England, wherepipeline constraints limit the amount of gas that can reach region. Most of it is used to heat homes and businesses, so power plants must switch to more expensive fuels like oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
In 2022, about 54% of power generated in New England came from gas-fired plants with the rest coming from nuclear (27%), hydro (7%), other (5%), wind (4%), oil (2%) and solar (1%).
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states slid to 107.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December from a record 107.8 bcfd in November.
Daily output was on track to drop by 2.1 bcfd over the past three days to a preliminary four-week low of 106.2 bcfd on Wednesday. Preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
Meteorologists projected the weather would turn from warmer-than-normal Dec. 6-12 to near-normal from Dec. 13-16, then back to warmer-than-normal from Dec. 17-21.
With colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 121.8 bcfd this week to 126.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.4 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.
Week ended Dec 1 Forecast
Week ended Nov 24 Actual
Year ago Dec 1
Five-year average
Dec 1
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-101
+10
-30
-48
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,735
3,836
3,465
3,485
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
7.2%
8.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.73
2.71
5.77
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
12.50
12.07
36.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
16.06
16.05
32.34
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
348
339
362
367
391
U.S. GFS CDDs
2
3
11
6
5
U.S. GFS TDDs
350
342
373
373
396
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
109.0
107.5
107.8
102.7
94.2
U.S. Imports from Canada8
8.6
8.7
9.0
9.1
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
117.5
116.2
116.8
111.8
103.5
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
3.2
3.2
3.3
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
4.8
4.1
5.3
5.6
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
14.1
14.4
14.3
11.7
8.6
U.S. Commercial
15.5
13.2
14.2
13.5
14.6
U.S. Residential
25.5
21.0
23.2
21.8
24.7
U.S. Power Plant
33.8
33.5
32.9
30.9
28.6
U.S. Industrial
25.3
24.3
24.7
24.1
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.4
5.3
5.3
5.4
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.9
2.7
2.7
2.9
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
108.6
100.2
103.3
98.7
101.2
Total U.S. Demand
130.0
121.9
126.2
119.3
118.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
86
88
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
84
86
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
85
86
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 8
Week ended Dec 1
Week ended Nov 24
Week ended Nov 17
Week ended Nov 10
Wind
11
10
11
9
11
Solar
2
3
3
3
4
Hydro
5
6
6
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
42
39
42
41
Coal
17
17
16
17
16
Nuclear
22
20
22
21
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.72
2.55
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.66
2.26
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.95
4.68
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.31
2.13
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.50
2.52
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
13.04
5.79
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.65
4.54
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.03
1.77
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.56
1.60
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
117.25
66.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
47.75
45.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
24.75
31.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
69.60
68.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
45.25
32.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
42.00
45.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans and David Gregorio)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.