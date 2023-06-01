US natgas drops 4% to 3-week low on record output, big storage build

Adds EIA storage data and analyst comment paragraphs 3-5, latest prices in paragraphs 7-8

June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 4% to a three-week low on Thursday on record U.S. output, rising exports from Canada and a slightly bigger-than-expected weekly storage build.

The price decline came despite record daily gas exports to Mexico and forecasts for warmer weather over the next two weeks than previously expected that should boost the amount of gas that power generators burn to produce electricity for air conditioning.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 110 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended May 26.

That was slightly bigger than the 106-bcf increase analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with a rise of 82 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 101 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Analysts said the storage increase was bigger than usual because mild weather last week limited demand for the fuel for both heating and cooling.

Last week's rise boosted stockpiles to 2.446 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 16.6% above the five-year average of 2.097 tcf for the time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 8.3 cents, or 3.7%, to $2.183 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since May 5.

The premium of futures for August over July NGN23-Q23 rose to 10.2 cents per mmBtu, putting it on track to hit an all-time high for a second day in a row after settling at a record 9.2 cents per mmBtu on Wednesday.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to a record 102.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in May, topping the prior monthly all-time high of 102.2 bcfd in April.

The amount of gas flowing from Canada to the United States was on track to jump to a near four-month high of 9.7 bcfd on Thursday from 8.3 bcfd on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv. That is up from an average of 7.0 bcfd from the May 6-22 period when wildfires in Alberta caused energy firms to cut oil and gas production.

That compares with average Canada-to-U.S. exports of 8.3 bcfd since the start of the year and 9.0 bcfd in 2022. About 8% of the gas consumed in, or exported from, the United States comes from Canada.

Gas exports from the United States to Mexico, meanwhile, were on track to hit a preliminary 7.7 bcfd on Thursday, which would top the current daily all-time high of 7.3 bcfd set in June 2021. That compares with average U.S.-to-Mexico exports of 5.2 bcfd since the start of the year and 5.7 bcfd in 2022.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near normal from June 1-11 before turning warmer than normal from June 12-16.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 91.0 bcfd this week to 93.3 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally warmer. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's forecast on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell from a record 14.0 bcfd in April to an average of 13.0 bcfd in May due to maintenance at several facilities.

Last month's record flows were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Week ended May 26 (Actual) Week ended May 19 (Actual) Year ago May 26 Five-year average May 26 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 110 96 82 101 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,446 2,336 1,889 2,097 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 16.6% 17.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.26 2.27 7.60 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 7.53 8.19 33.44 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.29 9.37 29.72 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 13 12 14 24 24 U.S. GFS CDDs 140 139 132 145 140 U.S. GFS TDDs 153 151 146 169 164 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.7 103.0 103.2 97.3 89.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.4 6.9 6.5 8.2 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.2 109.9 109.7 105.5 97.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.3 2.5 2.2 2.7 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 6.7 6.0 6.0 5.5 U.S. LNG Exports 12.8 13.4 13.4 12.8 6.0 U.S. Commercial 4.9 4.5 4.5 4.6 4.7 U.S. Residential 4.5 3.9 3.8 4.0 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 32.2 31.8 35.0 31.0 34.8 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.2 21.2 20.7 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.0 68.5 71.7 67.3 71.9 Total U.S. Demand 90.8 91.0 93.3 88.8 85.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jun 2 Week ended May 26 Week ended May 19 Week ended May 12 Week ended May 5 Wind 10 9 8 12 13 Solar 5 5 4 5 5 Hydro 8 9 9 9 8 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 40 42 40 39 Coal 14 15 15 14 13 Nuclear 22 20 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.10 2.11 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.50 1.50 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.09 3.15 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.46 1.39 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.88 1.90 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.89 1.73 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.13 2.47 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.60 1.98 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.51 1.43 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 54.50 28.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 48.75 40.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 22.00 20.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 54.50 19.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 18.50 12.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 20.75 13.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Paul Simao and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

