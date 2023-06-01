News & Insights

US natgas drops 4% to 3-week low on record output, big storage build

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

June 01, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Adds EIA storage data and analyst comment paragraphs 3-5, latest prices in paragraphs 7-8

June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 4% to a three-week low on Thursday on record U.S. output, rising exports from Canada and a slightly bigger-than-expected weekly storage build.

The price decline came despite record daily gas exports to Mexico and forecasts for warmer weather over the next two weeks than previously expected that should boost the amount of gas that power generators burn to produce electricity for air conditioning.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 110 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended May 26.

That was slightly bigger than the 106-bcf increase analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with a rise of 82 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 101 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Analysts said the storage increase was bigger than usual because mild weather last week limited demand for the fuel for both heating and cooling.

Last week's rise boosted stockpiles to 2.446 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 16.6% above the five-year average of 2.097 tcf for the time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 8.3 cents, or 3.7%, to $2.183 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since May 5.

The premium of futures for August over July NGN23-Q23 rose to 10.2 cents per mmBtu, putting it on track to hit an all-time high for a second day in a row after settling at a record 9.2 cents per mmBtu on Wednesday.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to a record 102.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in May, topping the prior monthly all-time high of 102.2 bcfd in April.

The amount of gas flowing from Canada to the United States was on track to jump to a near four-month high of 9.7 bcfd on Thursday from 8.3 bcfd on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv. That is up from an average of 7.0 bcfd from the May 6-22 period when wildfires in Alberta caused energy firms to cut oil and gas production.

That compares with average Canada-to-U.S. exports of 8.3 bcfd since the start of the year and 9.0 bcfd in 2022. About 8% of the gas consumed in, or exported from, the United States comes from Canada.

Gas exports from the United States to Mexico, meanwhile, were on track to hit a preliminary 7.7 bcfd on Thursday, which would top the current daily all-time high of 7.3 bcfd set in June 2021. That compares with average U.S.-to-Mexico exports of 5.2 bcfd since the start of the year and 5.7 bcfd in 2022.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near normal from June 1-11 before turning warmer than normal from June 12-16.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 91.0 bcfd this week to 93.3 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally warmer. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's forecast on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell from a record 14.0 bcfd in April to an average of 13.0 bcfd in May due to maintenance at several facilities.

Last month's record flows were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Week ended May 26 (Actual)

Week ended May 19 (Actual)

Year ago May 26

Five-year average May 26

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

110

96

82

101

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,446

2,336

1,889

2,097

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

16.6%

17.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.26

2.27

7.60

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

7.53

8.19

33.44

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.29

9.37

29.72

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

13

12

14

24

24

U.S. GFS CDDs

140

139

132

145

140

U.S. GFS TDDs

153

151

146

169

164

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.7

103.0

103.2

97.3

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.4

6.9

6.5

8.2

7.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.2

109.9

109.7

105.5

97.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.3

2.5

2.2

2.7

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.7

6.7

6.0

6.0

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

12.8

13.4

13.4

12.8

6.0

U.S. Commercial

4.9

4.5

4.5

4.6

4.7

U.S. Residential

4.5

3.9

3.8

4.0

4.3

U.S. Power Plant

32.2

31.8

35.0

31.0

34.8

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.2

21.2

20.7

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.8

1.9

1.8

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

70.0

68.5

71.7

67.3

71.9

Total U.S. Demand

90.8

91.0

93.3

88.8

85.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 2

Week ended May 26

Week ended May 19

Week ended May 12

Week ended May 5

Wind

10

9

8

12

13

Solar

5

5

4

5

5

Hydro

8

9

9

9

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

38

40

42

40

39

Coal

14

15

15

14

13

Nuclear

22

20

19

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.10

2.11

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.50

1.50

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.09

3.15

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.46

1.39

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.88

1.90

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.89

1.73

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.13

2.47

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.60

1.98

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.51

1.43

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

54.50

28.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

48.75

40.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

22.00

20.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

54.50

19.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

18.50

12.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

20.75

13.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Paul Simao and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
