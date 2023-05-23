US natgas down 3% to one-week low on record output, rise in Canada exports

Adds latest prices in paragraph 7
May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% to a one-week low on Tuesday with U.S. output on track to hit a monthly record high and as exports from Canada increase with the return to the wellpad of some producers in Alberta after wildfires.
That price decline came despite forecasts for a little more U.S. gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and as U.S. power generators burn more gas to produce electricity due to low wind power, especially in Texas.
The amount of U.S. power generated by wind dropped to just 7% of the total so far this week versus a recent high of 17% during the week ended April 21, according to federal energy data. That means there will be less gas available to go into storage.
The amount of power generated by gas has averaged 41% so far this week, up from a recent low of 37% during the windy week ended April 21.
In Texas, wind power was on track to generate just 7,344 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in May in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which would be the lowest for the month since 2019 when fewer turbines were in service.
Before this month, ERCOT data showed that the amount of wind power generated in May rose every year since 2015 due in part to an increase in the number of turbines operating, hitting a record for any month of 12,454 GWh in May 2022.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 7.9 cents, or 3.3%, to settle at $2.321 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since May 12.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, which would top April's monthly record of 101.4 bcfd.
The amount of gas exported from Canada to the United States was on track to jump to a near three-week high of 8.2 bcfd on Tuesday from 7.2 bcfd on Monday.
Over the past few weeks, the average amount of gas flowing from Canada to the United States averaged just 7.2 bcfd as wildfires in Alberta and other western provinces caused some producers to shut oil and gas output, according to Refinitiv.
That is well below the 8.4-bcfd average amount of gas Canada exported to the United States since the start of the year and 2022's average of 9.0 bcfd. About 8% of the gas consumed in, or exported from the United States, comes from Canada.
Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near normal through June 7, except for some colder than normal days from May 24-28.
Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 90.4 bcfd this week to 89.8 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell from a record 14.0 bcfd in April to an average of 12.9 bcfd so far in May due to maintenance work at several plants, including Cameron LNG in Louisiana and Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana.
Last month's record flows were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.
Week ended May 19 (Forecast)
Week ended May 12 (Actual)
Year ago May 19
Five-year average May 19
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
106
99
88
96
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,346
2,240
1,807
1,996
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
17.5%
17.9%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.38
2.40
8.16
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.31
9.30
28.96
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.76
9.84
22.70
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
31
28
29
33
38
U.S. GFS CDDs
97
98
95
96
110
U.S. GFS TDDs
128
126
124
129
148
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.4
101.8
101.9
96.8
89.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.0
6.4
6.8
8.2
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.4
108.1
108.7
105.0
96.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
2.4
2.3
2.6
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.6
5.4
6.2
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
12.7
12.8
13.3
13.0
7.0
U.S. Commercial
5.0
4.9
4.6
5.0
5.7
U.S. Residential
5.8
4.6
4.3
4.6
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
34.2
31.8
31.8
29.1
27.5
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.1
21.0
21.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.9
1.8
1.8
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
72.7
69.6
68.8
66.6
68.4
Total U.S. Demand
92.8
90.4
89.8
88.4
82.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended May 26
Week ended May 19
Week ended May 12
Week ended May 5
Week ended Apr 28
Wind
7
8
12
13
12
Solar
5
4
5
5
4
Hydro
9
9
9
8
7
Other
2
2
2
2
3
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
42
40
39
39
Coal
15
15
14
13
16
Nuclear
21
19
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.30
2.37
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.47
1.42
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.75
3.52
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.42
1.38
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.08
2.12
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.55
1.55
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.32
2.10
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.11
1.95
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.71
1.93
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
34.50
27.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
39.25
29.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
31.75
33.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
1.25
1.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
21.25
9.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
22.75
12.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.