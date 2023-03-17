US natgas dips over 5% on forecasts for lower heating demand

March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dipped more than 5% on Friday to their lowest since late-February on expectations for lower heating demand due to moderating weather, which set the contract on track for a second consecutive weekly decline.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery fell 14.09 cents, or 5.6%, to $2.37 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 11:09 a.m. EDT.
The weather outlook for later in March has shifted from colder-than-normal along the eastern seaboard to slightly warmer-than-normal, reducing the expectation of late season heating demand, said Gary Cunningham, director of Market Research at Tradition Energy, adding that
Data provider Refinitiv estimated 275 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks, down from 381 HDDs estimated on Thursday.
HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
"We are expecting gas demand for power generation this summer to set new records as switch over from dirtier fuels (coal) to natural gas continues to be the trend here in the U.S.," Cunningham said.
For the week, the contract was down about 2% so far.
Refinitiv forecasted that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 116.9 bcfd this week to 108.0 bcfd next week.
Meanwhile, overall risk sentiment remained weak. Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday as investors remained wary about a potential banking crisis. .N
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday said utilities pulled 58 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 10 which was lower than 62-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 86 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 77 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Meanwhile, gas flows to LNG export plants have been on track to hit record highs since Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February. The plant was shut due to a fire in June 2022.
Federal regulators approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG's three liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3) in February and the third train (Train 1) on March 8. Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG.
When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.
The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Week ended Mar 17 (Forecast)
Week ended Mar 10 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 10
Five-year average Mar 10
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-80
-58
-86
-74
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,892
1,972
1,451
1,594
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
18.7%
23.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.40
2.49
4.98
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
14.18
13.55
41.81
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
13.55
12.99
36.96
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
275
281
230
246
252
U.S. GFS CDDs
12
9
16
20
16
U.S. GFS TDDs
287
290
246
266
268
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.8
98.4
98.7
93.3
89.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.8
7.9
8.0
9.2
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.5
106.4
106.7
102.5
99.1
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.1
2.7
2.7
3.4
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.5
5.4
5.6
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.2
13.6
13.4
12.7
7.4
U.S. Commercial
12.7
13.2
10.8
12.2
12.4
U.S. Residential
20.2
20.9
16.5
18.6
19.6
U.S. Power Plant
30.9
29.2
28.8
25.1
25.7
U.S. Industrial
23.6
24.2
23.1
23.2
23.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.5
2.5
2.3
2.6
2.6
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
94.8
95.1
86.5
86.7
88.9
Total U.S. Demand
116.6
116.9
108.0
108.4
104.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 17
Week ended Mar 10
Week ended Mar 3
Week ended Feb 24
Week ended Feb 17
Wind
14
12
13
15
15
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
41
40
39
37
Coal
17
16
15
14
15
Nuclear
19
20
20
20
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.45
2.45
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.20
2.27
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.03
6.93
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.24
2.39
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.53
2.15
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.38
2.48
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.09
8.15
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.46
1.44
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.92
3.02
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
32.75
36.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
29.75
29.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
28.75
17.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
88.50
101.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
80.00
47.75
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
64.75
65.00
(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))
