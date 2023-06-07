US natgas climbs as hot weather outlook boosts power demand prospects

June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed more than 2% to a one-week high on Wednesday, as forecasts for warmer weather bolstered the demand outlook for the fuel to cool homes and businesses.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange traded 5.6 cents higher, or 2.5%, to $2.32 per million British thermal units at 09:43 a.m. EDT.

Prices were rising "on a continued evolution of the weather outlooks for increasing gas demand from the power sector over the next three weeks," said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.

Data provider Refinitiv forecast the number of cooling degree days (CDDs) in the coming two weeks to rise to 164, from the 153 CDDs forecast a day earlier, and above the 30-year normal of 147.

CDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) and provide a snapshot into likely demand for cooling.

Refinitiv estimated natural gas consumption by the U.S. power sector to jump to 37.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week from 31.8 bcfd last week, driving overall demand this week to 95.7 bcfd from 90.9 bcfd.

Higher demand from power generators to produce electricity amid rising air conditioning use reduces the fuel available to go into storage for the peak winter heating season. That helps boost prices.

"The fundamentals have us probably capped well under $2.40 on the July (contract) until something significant happens like a return of the LNG terminals which are currently down for maintenance," Cunningham said.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 12.0 bcfd so far in June, down from 13.0 bcfd in May. That is well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana.

Production, meanwhile, was seen staying largely stagnant at 102.2 bcfd this week from 103 bcfd last week, according to Refinitiv data, before edging up to 102.6 bcfd next week.

Traders also awaited the U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly gas storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

Week ended Jun 2 (Forecast) Week ended May 26 (Actual) Year ago Jun 2 Five-year average Jun 2

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 113 110 99 100

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,559 2,446 1,988 2,197

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 16.5% 16.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.26 2.22 7.60 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 8.22 8.46 33.44 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.21 9.27 29.72 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 10 11 10 13 17 U.S. GFS CDDs 164 153 183 155 147 U.S. GFS TDDs 174 164 193 168 164 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 103.0 102.2 102.6 97.5 89.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 7.0 6.9 8.7 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 109.8 109.2 109.4 106.2 97.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.2 2.2 2.5 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.7 7.3 6.3 6.2 5.5 U.S. LNG Exports 13.3 11.9 12.5 12.0 6.0 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.5 4.4 4.5 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.9 3.8 3.7 3.7 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 31.8 37.6 37.1 33.8 34.8 U.S. Industrial 21.1 21.2 21.2 20.7 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.1 5.0 5.1 5.1 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 2.0 2.0 1.8 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.4 74.3 73.6 69.7 71.9 Total U.S. Demand 90.9 95.7 94.5 90.4 85.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 9 Week ended Jun 2 Week ended May 26 Week ended May 19 Week ended May 12 Wind 5 10 9 8 12 Solar 5 5 5 4 5 Hydro 7 8 9 9 9 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 Natural Gas 44 40 40 42 40 Coal 17 15 15 15 14 Nuclear 20 20 20 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.95 1.92

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.43 1.47

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.44 3.48

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.42 1.41

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.86 1.88

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.74 1.65

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.89 2.79

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.86 1.91

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.03 2.21

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 25.50 27.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.00 38.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 40.75 31.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 75.00 84.67

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 31.50 32.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 35.50 34.50

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

