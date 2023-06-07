News & Insights

US Markets
LNG

US natgas climbs as hot weather outlook boosts power demand prospects

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

June 07, 2023 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed more than 2% to a one-week high on Wednesday, as forecasts for warmer weather bolstered the demand outlook for the fuel to cool homes and businesses.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange traded 5.6 cents higher, or 2.5%, to $2.32 per million British thermal units at 09:43 a.m. EDT.

Prices were rising "on a continued evolution of the weather outlooks for increasing gas demand from the power sector over the next three weeks," said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.

Data provider Refinitiv forecast the number of cooling degree days (CDDs) in the coming two weeks to rise to 164, from the 153 CDDs forecast a day earlier, and above the 30-year normal of 147.

CDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) and provide a snapshot into likely demand for cooling.

Refinitiv estimated natural gas consumption by the U.S. power sector to jump to 37.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week from 31.8 bcfd last week, driving overall demand this week to 95.7 bcfd from 90.9 bcfd.

Higher demand from power generators to produce electricity amid rising air conditioning use reduces the fuel available to go into storage for the peak winter heating season. That helps boost prices.

"The fundamentals have us probably capped well under $2.40 on the July (contract) until something significant happens like a return of the LNG terminals which are currently down for maintenance," Cunningham said.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 12.0 bcfd so far in June, down from 13.0 bcfd in May. That is well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana.

Production, meanwhile, was seen staying largely stagnant at 102.2 bcfd this week from 103 bcfd last week, according to Refinitiv data, before edging up to 102.6 bcfd next week.

Traders also awaited the U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly gas storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

Week ended Jun 2 (Forecast)

Week ended May 26 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 2

Five-year average Jun 2

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

113

110

99

100

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,559

2,446

1,988

2,197

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

16.5%

16.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.26

2.22

7.60

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.22

8.46

33.44

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.21

9.27

29.72

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

10

11

10

13

17

U.S. GFS CDDs

164

153

183

155

147

U.S. GFS TDDs

174

164

193

168

164

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

103.0

102.2

102.6

97.5

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.8

7.0

6.9

8.7

7.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

109.8

109.2

109.4

106.2

97.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

2.2

2.2

2.5

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.7

7.3

6.3

6.2

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

13.3

11.9

12.5

12.0

6.0

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.5

4.4

4.5

4.7

U.S. Residential

3.9

3.8

3.7

3.7

4.3

U.S. Power Plant

31.8

37.6

37.1

33.8

34.8

U.S. Industrial

21.1

21.2

21.2

20.7

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

5.0

5.1

5.1

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

2.0

2.0

1.8

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

68.4

74.3

73.6

69.7

71.9

Total U.S. Demand

90.9

95.7

94.5

90.4

85.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 9

Week ended Jun 2

Week ended May 26

Week ended May 19

Week ended May 12

Wind

5

10

9

8

12

Solar

5

5

5

4

5

Hydro

7

8

9

9

9

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

0

Natural Gas

44

40

40

42

40

Coal

17

15

15

15

14

Nuclear

20

20

20

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.95

1.92

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.43

1.47

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.44

3.48

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.42

1.41

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.86

1.88

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.74

1.65

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.89

2.79

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.86

1.91

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.03

2.21

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

25.50

27.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

29.00

38.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

40.75

31.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

75.00

84.67

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

31.50

32.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

35.50

34.50

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNG
BKR
PCG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.