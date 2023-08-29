US names first 10 drugs for Medicare price negotiation

By Patrick Wingrove

Aug 29(Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday released its list of 10 prescription medicines that will be subject to the first-ever price negotiations by the U.S. Medicare health program that covers 66 million people, with big-selling blood thinner Eliquis from Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N and Pfizer PFE.N among them.

President Joe Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed into law last year, allows the Medicare health program for Americans aged 65 and over to negotiate prices for some of its most costly drugs.

Medicines on the list include Merck & Co's MRK.N diabetes drug Januvia, Eliquis rival Xarelto from Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, and AbbVie's ABBV.N leukemia treatment Imbruvica.

This kicks off the negotiation process for the 10 drugs whose new prices would go into effect in 2026. The program aims to save $25 billion per year on drug prices by 2031.

Drugmakers including Bristol Myers, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Britain's AstraZeneca AZN.L, Japan's Astellas Pharma 4503.T and Germany-based Boehringer Ingelheim, as well as business groups have sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which oversees the Medicare agency, in an effort to derail the price-setting process.

Americans pay more for prescription drugs than patients in all other developed nations. Under the program, the minimum cut from a drug's list price will be 25%, but the government could barter for much bigger discounts.

