US Mountain Valley natgas pipe moving forward, capacity may be limited

June 23 (Reuters) - The $6.6 billion Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia is on track to get final permits by Saturday, moving the long-delayed project closer to re-starting construction.

Some analysts, however, said that even when the pipe enters service, which could be as soon as the end of 2023, it would only operate at half capacity or less due to transmission constraints.

Mountain Valley has said it expects to resume construction after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issues a water permit. That should happen by Saturday as mandated by the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which ended the debt ceiling crisis.

Officials at Mountain Valley were not immediately available for comment.

Mountain Valley is one of several U.S. projects delayed by regulatory and legal fights with environmental and local groups. The pipe is key to unlocking more gas supplies in Appalachia, the nation's biggest shale gas basin.

But analysts at energy consulting firm East Daley Analytics said Mountain Valley will only run at about 35% of its 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) capacity when it is finally built.

That's because the Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line (Transco) system into which Mountain Valley will connect in Virginia has limited takeaway capacity, East Daley said.

Transco is owned by U.S. energy company Williams Cos Inc WMB.N. Officials at Williams were not immediately available for comment.

Environmental groups, meanwhile, continue to challenge Mountain Valley's permits in court.

"There is no reason to think they could build and operate this project safely, and now analysts are saying that if (Mountain Valley) is completed, it would only run at less than half capacity," said Caroline Hansley, senior campaign representative at the Sierra Club, an environmental group opposed to the pipeline.

When Mountain Valley started construction in February 2018, Equitrans Midstream Corp ETRN.N, the lead partner building the project, estimated the 303-mile (488-km) project would cost about $3.5 billion and enter service by late 2018.

Mountain Valley is owned by units of Equitrans, NextEra Energy Inc NEE.N, Consolidated Edison Inc ED.N, AltaGas Ltd ALA.TO and RGC Resources Inc RGCO.O.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter)

