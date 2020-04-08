US mortgage industry clamors for more aid for servicers

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, April 8 (IFR) - The US mortgage industry on Tuesday ratcheted up its call for the Federal Reserve and the US Treasury to create a lending program for loan servicers which are facing a possible cash crunch due to the government forbearance measures.

This call came following recent remarks from Mark Calabria, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. He said he does not see a need right now for the two mortgage agencies to provide liquidity to servicers for their mortgage-backed securities.

Mortgage servicers, or companies who collect and process loan interest and principal payments, are obligated to pay bondholders every month even when they record collection shortfalls.

This potential financial squeeze on servicers is expected to affect the two types of mortgage-backed securities differently.

Privately issued MBS are expected to feel the brunt of the fallout. Not taking as big a hit would be agency MBS, or those guaranteed by Ginnie or backed by Fannie and Freddie.

Servicers for private MBS often have the right to be repaid on payments they make to bondholders. In most cases, they either have to advance a fixed number of payments or until they view advances as unrecoverable.

"If servicers start to recover advances, that could cut into cash flows going to bonds. That would hurt bond value," said Steve Abrahams, head of securitization and investment strategy at Amherst Pierpont.

On the other hand, investors who own agency MBS should not too much lose sleep over their monthly income, Abrahams said.

"Servicers could come under pressure, but Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae (MBS) insulate investors from that," Abrahams said.

CRY FOR HELP

"The [Calabria's] unwillingness to offer support from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for the very firms that he and Congress asked to execute his agency’s forbearance plan only reinforces why the Federal Reserve and US Treasury must create a financing program to help residential and commercial/multifamily mortgage servicers who will have to provide unprecedented levels of mortgage payment forbearance," MBA President and CEO Robert Broeksmit, president of the Mortgage Bankers Association, a mortgage trade group, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Broeksmit's comments came after Calabria told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that industry concerns about servicers facing huge collection shortfalls from borrowers is a “spin.”

While FHFA is holding out, Ginnie Mae, which is part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, on Tuesday allowed an existing lending facility where Ginnie Mae MBS servicers with collection shortfalls can get cash by securitizing their advances to bondholders.

WARY INVESTORS

Investors in US mortgage bonds are becoming wary about the stress put on mortgage servicers by potentially millions of homeowners, who, facing economic hardship from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, are expected to seek mortgage loan relief in the coming months.

"There is an elevated risk now, but it's too early to tell," said John Bastoni, a trader at Breckinridge Capital Advisors.

If about a quarter of all US borrowers reduce or stop making their mortgage payments for six months, mortgage servicers are on the hook to come up with at least US$75bn to pay bondholders.

That total could climb above US$100bn, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, an industry trade group.

Hence, the mortgage industry has been scrambling to convince the US Treasury and the Fed to launch a lending program for mortgage servicers so they have a backstop if they have to advance payments to bondholders for months.

"While some servicers will not need assistance, many others will require temporary support to deliver forbearance at the scale and for the duration required," a group of organizations representing financial industry and affordable housing advocates wrote in a letter to regulators on Sunday.

The number of mortgages in forbearance is rising and will likely accelerate in the coming weeks as millions of workers have been laid off or furloughed.

The percentage of home loans in forbearance increased to 2.66% on April 1 from 0.25% on March 2, MBA said on Tuesday.

"It is expected that requests will continue to skyrocket at an unsustainable pace in the coming weeks, putting insurmountable cash flow constraints on many servicers," MBA chief economist Mike Fratantoni said in a statement.

(Reporting By Richard Leong; Editing by Jack Doran and Paul Kilby)

