News & Insights

World Markets

US monitoring Israel situation, Biden continues talks with Netanyahu

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

October 11, 2023 — 02:23 pm EDT

Written by Jeff Mason for Reuters ->

Recasts; adds Biden quotes, details on funding request report

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The United States is monitoring the situation in Israel, President Joe Biden said on Wednesdayas hecontinued talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and prepared to meet with Jewish community leadersat the White House.

Biden has pledged to support its Middle East ally following an attack by the Hamas militant group on Saturday that has left 1,200 dead and more than 2,700 wounded, according to Israel's count, calling the attack "an act of sheer evil" in emotional remarks at the White House on Tuesday.

"There is no justification for terrorism. No excuse," Biden said on Wednesday, adding that he had again spoken to Netanyahu -- his fourth call with the Israeli leader in recent days.

U.S. military assistance is being sent to help Israel in its fight, and Biden has said he would ask Congress to take urgent action.

A person familiar with the matter earlier told Reuters that the White House is weighing a request to Congress that would include military aid to both Israel and Ukraine, which has been fighting Russia's invasion for 20 months.

NBC News on Wednesday reported that the White House is preparing to seek supplemental funding from U.S. lawmakers for those two countries as well as for Taiwan and U.S. border security.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a news briefing on Wednesday that parameters for the administration's additional funding request to Congress had not been finalized.

Biden said he would make further remarks when he meets with Jewish community leaders at the White House later on Wednesday.

Explainer: Will US military aid to Israel jeopardize Biden's help to Ukraine? https://tinyurl.com/3cw9fvm

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.