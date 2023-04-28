US money market funds see biggest weekly inflow in four weeks

By sector, tech and consumer discretionary witnessed net selling of $842 million and $335 million, respectively, although investors poured $467 million into financials in a third successive week of net buying.

Investors also pulled out $1.62 billion from U.S. bond funds in a second straight week of net selling.

U.S. general domestic taxable fixed income funds, inflation protected funds and loan participation funds had $2.18 billion, $892 million and $797 million worth of net selling, respectively.

Still, government bond finds secured $2.22 billion worth of inflows compared with net selling of $2.14 billion in the previous week.

