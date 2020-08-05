US money market assets increased in latest week-iMoneyNet

US Markets

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $4.09 billion to $4.510 trillion in the week ended Aug 4, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $3.79 billion to $4.388 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $300.90 million to $122.28 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds remained at 0.04 percent. The Taxable WAM lengthened by one day to 43 days. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds declined to 0.03 percent from 0.04 percent last week. The Tax-Free WAM was unchanged at 30 days. ((Wall Street Newsdesk Telephone: +1 646-223-6110))

