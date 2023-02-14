Companies

US missile landed harmlessly in Lake Huron after missing 'object': U.S. general

Credit: REUTERS/FBI

February 14, 2023 — 10:14 am EST

Written by Andrew Gray, Sabine Siebold, Phil Stewart, Idrees Ali for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The first of two missiles fired from an F-16 fighter jet at an unidentified object over Lake Huron on Sunday missed the object, but landed harmlessly in the water, the top U.S. general, Mark Milley, said on Tuesday.

"We certainly tracked it all the way down," Milley told reporters at a news conference in Brussels.

Reuters reported on Monday that the first of the two missiles had missed the object, one of three unidentified objects shot down by U.S. fighter jets over U.S. and Canadian airspace between Friday and Sunday. Recovery efforts are underway to identify them, and Milley cautioned that those will take some time.

