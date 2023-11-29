News & Insights

US military aircraft crashes into ocean near Japan's Yakushima island - coast guard

November 29, 2023 — 01:55 am EST

Written by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A U.S. military Osprey aircraft crashed into the ocean near Japan's Yakushima island on Wednesday with eight people on board, Japan's coast guard said.

A spokesperson for the coast guard said it had no further details of the incident including the safety of those onboard.

The crash happened at around 2:47 p.m. local time, with local residents reporting the aircraft had fire blowing from its left engine as it fell into the sea, Japanese broadcaster MBC reported.

A spokesperson for U.S. forces in Japan did not immediately have comment.

