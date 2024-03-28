News & Insights

US Markets

US, Mexico to partner on semiconductor supply chain opportunities, State Dept says

March 28, 2024 — 02:19 pm EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh and Katharine Jackson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The United States will partner with Mexico to explore semiconductor supply chain opportunities, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

"This collaboration between the United States and Mexico underscores the significant potential to expand Mexico’s semiconductor industry to the benefit of both nations," the department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Katharine Jackson; editing by Rami Ayyub)

((Katharine.Jackson@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.