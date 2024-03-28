US, Mexico to partner on semiconductor supply chain opportunities, State Dept says

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The United States will partner with Mexico to explore semiconductor supply chain opportunities, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

"This collaboration between the United States and Mexico underscores the significant potential to expand Mexico’s semiconductor industry to the benefit of both nations," the department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Katharine Jackson; editing by Rami Ayyub)

