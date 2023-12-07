US-Mexico talks on deepening crossborder payments not about China-Yellen

MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Discussions between the United States and Mexico about the possibility of deepening integration of cross-border payments systems are not about China, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday.

Yellen, who was speaking at a press conference with Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O, also said it was important to step up security screening of investments due to the increasing integration of the two neighboring economies.

(Reporting by David Lawder)

