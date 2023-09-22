News & Insights

US, Mexico, Canada aim to deter exploitation of 2026 FIFA World Cup -statement

September 22, 2023 — 09:52 am EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The United States, Mexico and Canada are coordinating to tackle any "collusive schemes" involving goods or services connected to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in an bid to avoid exploitation of the sporting event, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

