US, memory chipmaker Micron settle claim of immigration-related discrimination

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it reached a settlement with memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc MU.O to resolve an allegation of immigration-related employment discrimination.

"The settlement resolves the department's determination that Micron violated the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) by discriminating against a U.S. citizen when it failed to hire him for a position and instead hired a temporary visa worker," the Justice Department said in a statement.

The investigation began when a U.S. citizen worker complained that Micron unfairly denied him employment because of his citizenship status.

The Justice Department said it determined that Micron unlawfully preferred a temporary visa worker for the position, failing to meaningfully consider the U.S. citizen's qualifications.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Micron will pay a civil penalty to the United States and offer back pay totaling $85,000 to the affected worker, according to the settlement details. The amount of the civil penalty was not specified in the Justice Department statement.

Micron will also need to train its staff on the anti-discrimination provision of the federal Immigration and Nationality Act, change its policies and procedures, and be subject to departmental monitoring for a two-year period, according to the settlement.

Earlier this week, the Justice Department reached a settlement with General Motors Co GM.N to resolve the department's allegation that the automaker discriminated against non-U.S. citizens.

The Justice Department also released a fact sheet on Tuesday to help employers avoid immigration-related discrimination.

