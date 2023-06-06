US mattress maker Serta Simmons receives Chapter 11 plan approval

June 6 (Reuters) - Mattress maker Serta Simmons Bedding on Tuesday said that its Chapter 11 reorganization plan has been confirmed by a U.S. bankruptcy court, bringing the bedding company one step closer to emerging from bankruptcy.

The Doraville, Georgia-based company, whose roots date to 1870, filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors in January with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Texas, in a bid to eliminate most of its debt.

The mattress manufacturer, which accounts for nearly one-fifth of U.S. bedding sales and whose brands include Serta, Simmons, Beautyrest, and Tuft & Needle, said it is operating normally as usual.

Serta Simmons, backed by Apollo Global Management APO.N and Gamut Capital Management through its restructuring plan aims to reduce its debt to $315 million from $1.9 billion, in addition to which it projects that the company's annual cash interest expense will fall by more than $100 million.

The company during the COVID-19 pandemic had added $200 million of new capital to weather higher raw material costs and supply chain disruptions.

However, significant amounts of debt maturing in 2023 have made the company's capital structure unsustainable, necessitating a comprehensive restructuring that is now supported by more than three-quarters of its key lenders.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.