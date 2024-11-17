US Masters Residential Property Fund’s Strategic Buy-Back

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.
US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced a daily update on its on-market buy-back plan, with a total of over 29 million securities repurchased, including 146,153 on the previous day. This buy-back strategy reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding units.
