US Masters Residential Property Fund’s Ongoing Buy-Back Strategy

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, aimed at repurchasing stapled securities under the code URF. The company reported buying back 47,846 securities in the most recent update, bringing the total number of securities repurchased to 29,339,222. This strategic move reflects the company’s efforts to optimize capital management and enhance shareholder value.

