US Masters Residential Property Fund’s Ongoing Buy-Back Strategy

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced a daily update on their on-market buy-back of fully paid units, with a total of 35,598 securities bought back on the previous day. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares in the market. The buy-back process is part of a broader effort by the company to optimize its capital structure.

