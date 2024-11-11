US Masters Residential Property Fund Updates Securities Buy-Back

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 204,345 securities on the previous day, bringing the total to over 28.7 million. This strategic move indicates the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and potentially stabilizing its stock price in the competitive market.

