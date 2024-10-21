US Masters Residential Property Fund Updates Buy-Back Strategy

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, purchasing 57,285 fully paid units on the previous day. This move is part of their strategy to enhance value for investors by reducing the number of outstanding securities. The buy-back underscores the company’s commitment to optimizing its capital management.

