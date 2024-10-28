News & Insights

US Masters Residential Property Fund Updates Buy-Back Program

October 28, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced an update on their ongoing buy-back program for its fully paid units stapled securities. The company revealed that it bought back 120,195 securities on the previous day, adding to the total of 27,806,880 securities bought back to date. This move is part of their strategy to manage capital efficiently and potentially enhance shareholder value.

