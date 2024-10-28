US Masters Residential Property Fund Updates Buy-Back Program

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced an update on their ongoing buy-back program for its fully paid units stapled securities. The company revealed that it bought back 120,195 securities on the previous day, adding to the total of 27,806,880 securities bought back to date. This move is part of their strategy to manage capital efficiently and potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:URF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.