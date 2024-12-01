US Masters Residential Property Fund Updates Buy-Back Activity

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.
US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced a daily update on their ongoing on-market buy-back program, having repurchased a total of 130,007 fully paid units stapled securities the previous day. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize the capital structure of the fund. Investors are closely watching these buy-backs as they reflect the company’s commitment to returning value to its stakeholders.
