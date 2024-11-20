US Masters Residential Property Fund Updates Buy-Back Activity

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced an update on its on-market buy-back program, revealing a recent purchase of 53,998 fully paid units. This buy-back activity is part of a larger strategy to optimize the fund’s investment structure, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

