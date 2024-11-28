US Masters Residential Property Fund Initiates Buy-Back

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced an ongoing buy-back of its stapled securities, signaling a move to consolidate its financial standing. As of November 29, 2024, the fund has repurchased a total of over 30 million securities, reflecting a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value.

