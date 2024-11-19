News & Insights

Stocks

US Masters Residential Property Fund Continues Strategic Buy-Back

November 19, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced a daily buy-back update for its stapled securities, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively. The recent buy-back saw 257,990 securities repurchased on the previous day, contributing to a cumulative total of 29,387,068 units bought back. This strategic move indicates a commitment to enhancing shareholder value in a fluctuating market.

For further insights into AU:URF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.