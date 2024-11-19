US Masters Residential Property Fund Continues Strategic Buy-Back

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.
US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced a daily buy-back update for its stapled securities, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively. The recent buy-back saw 257,990 securities repurchased on the previous day, contributing to a cumulative total of 29,387,068 units bought back. This strategic move indicates a commitment to enhancing shareholder value in a fluctuating market.
