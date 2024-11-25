US Masters Residential Property Fund Continues Buy-Back Strategy

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced a daily buy-back of its fully paid units stapled securities, with 20,000 securities bought back on the previous day. This move is part of the ongoing buy-back strategy aimed at optimizing the capital structure of the US Masters Residential Property Group, which comprises the Residential Property Fund and its counterpart Fund II.

