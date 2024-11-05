US Masters Residential Property Fund Buy-Back Update

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced a daily update on their ongoing buy-back program, revealing the purchase of an additional 31,002 fully paid units. This buy-back is part of a broader strategy to stabilize and enhance the value of its stapled securities, appealing to investors seeking long-term value.

